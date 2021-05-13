Nexus Capital Management LP Announces Strategic Growth Investment In Sky Organics

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Capital Management LP (together with certain affiliates, "Nexus"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today the completion of a strategic growth investment in Sky Organics (the "Company"), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand centered on natural and certified organic beauty and personal care.

"We are extremely excited to begin the next phase of our journey through our partnership with Nexus," said Steven Neiger, CEO of Sky Organics. "It is critical that we have a partner who understands our emphasis-and the consumer's desire, for natural, limited ingredient products. Our mission is to share these unique creations with the world. Everyone deserves access to clean, sustainable ingredients that are good for both them and the planet."

Sky Organics specializes in global, responsibly sourced single ingredient personal care as well as formulated, certified organic collections for hair, skin and body. The Company recently launched Curl Care the only USDA certified bio-based hair care line in the mass market. Bio-based products generally provide an alternative to conventional petroleum derived commodities helping to mitigate the environmental impacts that contribute to climate change. They also launched Youth Boost, a certified organic skincare regimen.

"We are thrilled to partner with Steven and his team to further accelerate the Company's growth trajectory," said Michael Cohen, Partner at Nexus. "Sky Organics' focus on natural, sustainable, better-for-you products fits perfectly within Nexus' umbrella of mission-based companies. We are strong believers in the Company's products and will be increasing marketing investments to accelerate growth."

Munger Tolles & Olsen LLP represented Nexus as legal counsel. William Hood & Company served as exclusive financial advisor to Sky Organics on the transaction.

About Sky Organics:

Sky Organics, one of the fastest growing natural brands, is a family-owned Company dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean and organic essentials. Products range from $6.95 to $19.95. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods, among others. Sky Organics products are thoughtfully made using ethically sourced, good-for-you ingredients, and are not tested on animals.

For more information about Sky Organics' product assortment and brand values, please visit www.skyorganics.com.

About Nexus Capital Management LP Nexus is an alternative asset investment management company based in Los Angeles, California that was founded in 2013. Nexus employs a flexible investment mandate that focuses on long-term value creation by partnering with leading management teams and businesses.

For more information on Nexus, please visit www.nexuslp.com.

SOURCE Sky Organics

