Nexus Engineering Adding Jobs Across Ohio

CLEVELAND and MAUMEE, Ohio, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Engineering Group LLC recently announced plans to expand both its downtown Cleveland headquarters and engineering operations in Maumee, Ohio, cementing the engineering group's commitment to better serve clients in the region and engage with Ohio's diverse talent pool. Nexus will add 65 new jobs across Ohio over the next three years, split evenly between its operations in Cleveland and Maumee.

"The opportunity to invest further in Ohio and add to an already outstanding bench of engineering and project management talent is thrilling," says Jeff Herzog, co-founder and president of Nexus Engineering Group. "Our team is our most important asset. They are the foundation of what we do, partnering with our clients to help solve business challenges and achieve company goals."

By forging strong client relationships and delivering exceptional service, Nexus has achieved consistent growth since its founding in 2005. The Nexus approach starts with a deep understanding of the client's business and a commitment to collaboration. This leads to a more effective engineering and design process and ultimately better project outcomes, a winning formula that has resulted in success for the firm over the past few years.

"It's important to us that we give back to our community," says Marianne Corrao, co-founder and executive vice president of Nexus. "And we do that in part by attracting and retaining engineering talent in Ohio, as well as mentoring and empowering the next generation of leaders in our industry."

To maintain momentum and expand on its successes, the firm began looking for new opportunities for growth. The firm explored an expansion of its services in other areas of the Midwest but ultimately chose to work with JobsOhio to increase its investment in the state.

"Ohio's economy continues to emerge strong, and more companies are recognizing the Ohio difference and choosing to expand operations and innovate here," said JobsOhio president and CEO J.P. Nauseef. "Along with Team NEO and the Regional Growth Partnership, we welcome Nexus Engineering's commitment to growing in both Cleveland and Maumee, where more than 60 Ohioans will boost the expertise of one of the nation's outstanding engineering firms."

Herzog and Corrao grew up in Ohio, both attending college in the Cleveland area. The chance to work closely with city and state officials and reinvest in the communities that raised them is meaningful, as was the opportunity to hire from the exceptional engineering programs at state colleges and universities in the area.

"We are pleased to welcome Nexus Engineering's expansion and further investment in the city of Maumee. The jobs they are sustaining and creating are welcome additions to the corporate community," said Richard Carr, Mayor, city of Maumee.

A cross-organizational team including JobsOhio, Team NEO, the city of Cleveland and the city of Maumee, worked with Nexus to expand its footprint in Ohio.

"The support of our state and city economic development organizations were significant factors in our decision to further invest in Cleveland and Maumee," says Corrao. "It's important to us to know that our community is invested in our growth."

About Nexus Engineering Group LLC

Nexus Engineering Group LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, and with offices in Maumee, Ohio and Houston, Texas, is a full-service, independent engineering firm focused on supporting clients' specific project goals from concept to startup. Since 2005, clients have recognized Nexus as an engineering firm of choice in the refining, petroleum midstream, chemical, manufacturing and energy industries.

With more than 180 professionals on staff, Nexus is made up of experienced process, instrumentation and controls, civil, structural, electrical, mechanical, and piping professionals with decades of hands-on conceptual and detailed system design and construction and project management experience. Nexus delivers project designs that reduce overall risks resulting in safer work environments. By utilizing state-of-the-art software and innovative design tools, Nexus consistently meets client project and investment requirements. Get to know us and you will agree that Nexus is not your typical engineering firm - "We think differently".

