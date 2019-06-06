Nexus Media Celebrates 10 Years of Producing Tier 1 Content from Princeton, New Jersey

PRINCETON, N.J., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Media is proud to celebrate 10 years in the business of creating superior and dynamic content from the heart of Princeton, New Jersey. The organization was founded, and is currently run, by President-Director Robert Orlando, a creative entrepreneur with more than 15 years in the production and advertising industry working for some of the largest companies in the country. "I can't tell you how excited we are at Nexus Media to hit this rare milestone," in downtown Princeton, said Orlando.

To learn more about our President/Director: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-orlando-51879515

"When I started Nexus, it was my vision to build a company content that was, both, creatively captivating and of the highest impact. Preserving the integrity of our content was difficult at times, but I couldn't be prouder to see this company thrive while never abandoning its standards." One of our latest productions, Silence Patton, a documentary about final days of famed World War 2 General George S. Patton, just became one of the of the top-selling films on the Amazon Prime platform. The film was released by Sony Pictures and has received widespread critical acclaim.

View our work with Silence Patton: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/silencepatton

View Nexus' showreel: https://www.nexusmediasite.com/graphic-reel

Nexus Media is just that; it's a Nexus point. An agora of creators, designers, dreamers, copywriters, artists, and filmmakers, all committed to creative vision executed at tier-1 production levels. "Social Media is the modern version of our Roman Roads. We will continue marching down these roads finding new business growing and serving the next generation of innovators who wont let geography define their vision," said Orlando.

The offices of Nexus Media are located at 20 Nassau St # 22, Princeton, NJ 08542. Orlando and his team can be reached through www.NexusMediaSite.com or info@nexusmediasite.com

Nexus Media is a versatile and experienced media consulting firm with a portfolio of clients in the fields of Arts & Entertainment, Health and Life Sciences, and Finance. We partner with agencies, or directly with client organizations to create specialized and engaging commercials, promotional videos, web design and graphics. We have the ability to handle all aspects of media creation including script analysis, hiring talent, video editing, on and off camera interviews, motion graphics, animation.

For more information or to schedule an interview please contact robo@nexusmediasite.com.

CONTACT: Joseph Verone

Nexus Media

(609 430 8286)

[info@nexusmediasite.com]

SOURCE Nexus Media

Related Links

www.nexusmediasite.com

