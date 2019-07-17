NEXUS SERVICES REPORTS: Shocking Medical Neglect Within The Broken Prison System. Virginia Doc Medical Team On Trial For Horrific Refusal To Provide Emergency Medical Treatment To A State Inmate.

RICHMOND, Va., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Federal Court jury is set to return a verdict in a stunning case charging a doctor and two nurses at Lunenberg Correctional Center (LCC), in Victoria, Virginia, for denying a basic level of care to an inmate. Nexus Services, a Verona, Virginia company that protects the civil rights of prisoners, will hold a press conference on Thursday at US Federal Courthouse located at 701 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219 to discuss the verdict.

On multiple occasions, for more than 235 days, it is alleged Dr. Charles Nwaokocha, Nurse Price and Nurse Banks refused John Kinlaw proper medical care, including X-rays, MRIs, and even properly setting his broken finger. As a direct result of his alleged sub-standard medical care, Kinlaw faces the possible amputation of his right ring-finger – even after painful surgery.

Kinlaw was told by medical experts outside the prison that the surgery and possible amputation could have been avoided if the intra-articular fracture of the dorsal base of the right-hand ring-finger was properly set immediately after the November 19, 2016 injury.

But instead of properly examining and setting the injury, the doctor and the two nurses - employed by Armor Correctional Health Services – allegedly only gave Kinlaw an ice pack, an Ace bandage, and Aspirin to deal with the injury.

In fact, on the day of the injury it's alleged that Dr. Nwaokocha told his staff that "under no circumstances" should John be transported to a local emergency room. Furthermore, Dr. Nwaokocha allegedly instructed Nurse Banks to make sure Kinlaw did not receive an X-ray until the technician returned to work on November 21, 2016.

According to the lawsuit, Kinlaw did not have a follow-up visit with Dr. Nwaokocha until January 3, 2017 -- 45 days after breaking his hand. Despite being told by Kinlaw that he could not use his right hand to do simple tasks like grasping or picking up items (like a fork) or make a fist, Dr. Nwaokocha allegedly told Kinlaw that his hand simply needed more healing time.

Kinlaw was not able to have surgery to get the fracture repaired until July 14, 2017, just 11 days before his scheduled release. Kinlaw's mother, Elizabeth, told Department of Corrections executives that she believed LCC/Armor was "waiting John out" to avoid the cost of the medical procedure. Kinlaw's life will be forever impacted by the tortuous decisions of a "doctor" and "medical team" that abused their authority and doomed the plaintiff to a life of pain and disfigurement.

SOURCE Nexus Services