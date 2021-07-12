nference and Mayo Clinic Study Confirms Link Between Anemia and Rehospitalization After COVID-19 Infection Clearance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nference , the AI-driven health technology company, today announced publication of a study in iScience that analyzed Mayo Clinic data with nference artificial intelligence (AI) software to suggest that anemia-related laboratory tests should be considered in risk stratification algorithms for COVID-19 patients.

Authors of the study, " Anemia during SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with rehospitalization after viral clearance ," found that pre-COVID-19 anemia is the strongest clinical signature of long-term COVID-19 phenotypes, and can appear weeks or months after a COVID-19 infection has been cleared from a patient's immune system.

By analyzing lab test results for patients rehospitalized after a COVID-19 infection, nference and Mayo Clinic researchers found that patients rehospitalized as a result of long-term COVID-19 symptoms are more likely to have experienced anemia before their diagnosis and during the time they were infected with COVID-19.

iScience, published by Cell Press, is an interdisciplinary open access journal that publishes basic and applied research that advances fields across life, physical and earth sciences.

"This is an excellent demonstration of how nference triangulates various data sets to decode the natural history of diseases," said Venky Soundararajan, PhD, co-founder and chief scientific officer of nference. "The more we learn about the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on those who still continue to suffer from symptoms weeks and months later, the more we can respond to the new health challenges this pandemic presents."

In the process of conducting these studies, nference employed its leading-edge augmented intelligence software, nferX®, which uses proprietary natural language learning processes to rapidly synthesize and process lab tests, clinical notes and structured EHRs to produce actionable results.

"This study deepens our understanding of risks for rehospitalization after initial recovery from COVID-19 and informs future directions for research," said Andrew Badley, MD, co-author of the study and enterprise chair of the department of molecular medicine and enterprise chair of COVID-19 task force at the Mayo Clinic.

The innovative and powerful AI technology implemented by nference during the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled discoveries with a wide range of implications that contribute to a greater understanding of the virus, which are ultimately advancing patient care.

About nference

Through its powerful augmented intelligence software nferX®, nference is transforming health care by making biomedical knowledge computable. The platform partnership with Mayo Clinic has given nference an opportunity to synthesize more than 100 years of institutional wisdom, producing real-world evidence in real time by converting large amounts of knowledge into deep insights that advance discovery and development of diagnostics and therapeutics. nference is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and has operations in Rochester, Minnesota; Toronto, Canada; and Bangalore, India. Follow nference on LinkedIn and Twitter . Visit us at nference.ai .

