NFHS Network More Than Triples Sports Producing Venues In 2020-21 Scholastic Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFHS Network, the leader in streaming live and on-demand high school sports, announced today that it more than tripled its sports producing venues during the 2020-21 scholastic year. With high school sports around the country played with limited or no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools turned to NFHS Network so that parents, friends and family could still enjoy the excitement of watching their favorite prep athletes.

By the end of the 2020-21 scholastic year, NFHS Network broadcasted the games over 5,700 schools which represents a 174 percent increase year-over-year. This season NFHS Network streamed over 320,000 games and saw total views surpass 18,000,000 (YOY growth of 225 percent).

NFHS Network is a subsidiary of PlayOn! Sports, the nation's leading high school media company that helps stream sports and other extracurricular activities.

"Competing in high school sports represents some of the most precious moments in the life of a teenager," PlayOn! Sports Chief Executive Officer & Founder said. "Whether it be the pandemic, distance, work or other conflicts, NFHS Network ensures no fan of a high school athlete participating with our member schools will ever miss a game."

Last July, NFHS Network announced its High School Support Program, increasing its subscription revenue sharing for schools to offset lost revenue from limited event attendance. During the 2020-21 scholastic year, NFHS Network gave over $8,000,0000 in revenue back to its high school partners.

The NFHS Network provides easy-to-use streaming equipment that offers high schools around the country the ability to stream sports and other extracurricular activities. As part of the High School Support Program, NFHS Network allocated more than $200 million in capital so that any of the NFHS state association member schools could receive two free Pixellot cameras, equipment powered by artificial intelligence that automatically centers on the action, for use in their primary sports venues. Because of this technology, schools don't need to hire additional staff to help stream games and other extracurricular activities. After the last scholastic year, NFHS Network had over 11,000 active Pixellot cameras in schools, which represents year-over-year growth of 228 percent.

