Nfina Is Proud to Be a Gold Sponsor at The Channel Co® Midsize Enterprise Summit in Las Vegas, NV

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina Technologies® is proud to be one of five Gold sponsors at the Midsize Enterprise Summit in Las Vegas, NV, September 18-20, 2022. Nfina has been a sponsor of MES for the past four years. We will be located at booth 306 during the expo portion of the summit.

Nfina's hybrid cloud solutions feature geo-redundancy, rapid backup, and disaster recovery with one click. Come visit Nfina at MES in Las Vegas, Booth 306

The Channel Co® states, "Our Midsize Enterprise Summits (MES) are the must-attend IT executive events of the year. Each exclusive event provides a platform for up to 150 prequalified CIOs/senior IT executives, leading technology vendors, and seasoned analysts to gather and discuss market trends and technology solutions."

MES presentations are boardroom style to provide more interaction among the participants and vendors. Nfina will discuss our hybrid cloud solutions Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service solutions designed to protect and ransomware-proof your business. Copies of critical data are maintained on-site and off-site, ensuring your IT infrastructure is always available for recovery and downtime is kept to a minimum.

Features include:

Geo-redundancy, including compute and backup.

Rapid disaster recovery failover in minutes, not hours or days.

Nfina-View management software allows users to monitor edge and cloud, test backups, and failover with one click.

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is a US-based manufacturer of servers and data storage systems, including hyperconverged, converged, SAN, NAS, edge devices, and hybrid cloud solutions. Since 2012, Nfina Technologies has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and maximize their IT infrastructure spending dollars. We combine current high-performance technology with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support. nfina.com

Contact: Gene Everette

[email protected]

251.243.0043

nfina.com

