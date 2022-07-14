NFINITE EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

Company Appoints new Chief Revenue Officer to take Nfinite to new levels of leadership and customer success

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinite, an innovator in next-generation visualization and e-commerce merchandising, today announced the appointment of Chris Day as Global Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate Nfinite's growth trajectory and drive the next revolution in online commerce. He will report to Alexandre de Vigan, Nfinite founder and CEO.

Day will lead Nfinite's go-to-market strategy, overseeing sales, customer support, customer experience, and strategic partnerships for global retailers and brand owners. He will focus on revenue growth and ensuring lifetime value for customers worldwide by establishing high-quality systems and processes.

Day brings over 15 years of experience to Nfinite. Prior to joining the company, he was Senior Vice President of Sales at Aurea, Inc., where he built the first acquisition sales team and processes for the company that led to three acquisitions in two years. Day was previously the Divisional Vice President at Bazaarvoice. He spent 10 years at the company and led his team through an IPO.

Said Nfinite founder and CEO Alexandre de Vigan, "While we have already achieved outstanding growth and quickly established ourselves as the leading provider of next-generation e-commerce and e-merchandising, we have vast potential to expand our presence and value for every retailer and brand owner. With Chris' extensive experience, stellar leadership, and customer obsession, I am confident that we will take Nfinite to new levels of leadership, market share, and customer success."

The Nfinite Platform eliminates the physical, technical, complexity, scaling, and budgetary challenges typically linked to visual production. With advanced CGI technology, the Nfinite Platform allows retailers and brands to create, display, and manage unlimited product visuals. The platform already provides visual assets compatible with Web2 and Web3 applications, and as marketing teams begin to explore the future potential of the Metaverse, ensuring their visual assets are compatible with the intense 3D visualization and search engine requirements will enable a smooth transition and on-ramp for retailers and brands.

About Nfinite

Nfinite is a leading e-merchandising platform that empowers retailers to grow their business and deliver better customer experiences through powerful, customizable visual content. The Nfinite Platform makes it easy to create, display, and manage unlimited product visuals using cutting-edge 3D CGI technology, making high-quality visual content more affordable, adaptable, and faster to create. With Nfinite, companies can deliver endless visual combinations, interactive experiences, and real-time personalized content to their customers worldwide. Visit Nfinite.app for more information.

For more information contact:

Debbie Dingle

[email protected]

SOURCE Nfinite