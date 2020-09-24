NFL Alumni Academy and ImagineAR Sign 5 Year Partnership Agreement

Partnership Kick-off for NFL Alumni Academy Activation in Canton, Ohio

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, PA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") a Mobile Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses, retailers and organizations to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is proud to announce the signing of a 5 year agreement with the NFL Alumni Association Academy to provide its Augmented Reality Platform for the launch of their new NFLA mobile interactive products. This agreement provides for equal program revenue sharing over the 5-year term.

ImagineAR has partnered with the NFL Alumni Academy to launch a custom platform for NFL teams to assess and select Academy players. The NFL Alumni Academy is an unprecedented in-season training program developing "NFL Ready" players training and preparing on the campus of the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. The Academy will train the top free agent football players in preparation to sign an in-season contract with NFL teams looking to replace 500+ active roster players lost during each season due to injury. WaV Sports & Entertainment manages, operates and markets the NFL Alumni Academy for the NFL Alumni Association and will implement the ImagineAR platform for the Academy. WaV expects to utilize the platform for training and motivation of its players and entertainment of fans of the NFL Alumni Academy. ImagineAR's technology will be featured in a docuseries about the Academy that begins production on September 28th.

Dean Dalton, NFL Alumni Association International Director of Special Events, and former NFL Minnesota Vikings Coach added "ImagineAR is providing the industry leading mobile augmented reality mobile platform to the NFL Alumni Academy to engage and activate players, coaches and sponsors to connect with football fans around the globe. ImagineAR is an elite technology that we look to utilize in a variety of ways to connect football fans from around the globe to their favorite professional athletes, coaches and celebrities. We are excited about this long term relationship with ImagineAR and the endless possibilities working together."

ImagineAR CEO Paul Silverrstieen added: "We are honored to be selected as the Augmented Reality Platform Solution for the NFL Alumni Academy for five years. It is personally rewarding to develop AR programs to help players who have dedicated their entire lives to the sport and made every Sunday memorable for football fans."

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. Part of NFL Alumni's dual mission is "Caring for Kids". Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 38 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes. The other half of NFLA's mission, "Caring for our Own" is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. Alumni members are offered a diverse package of wellness, business, career, and legal services to help members and their families be healthy, productive, and connected to one another. To learn more please visit: https://www.nflalumni.org/

WaV Sports & Entertainment is a global sports marketing firm that specializes in sports property representation, brand side representation, and the management and production of unique sporting and entertainment events. WaV has deep roots across all professional sports as well all major motorsports series. WaV Sports & Entertainment has partnered with ImagineAR to expand their reach into the world of sports. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.WaVsports.com

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

