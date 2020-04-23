NFL Alumni Providing COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Screening Tests by Teaming Up With 1271 Partners, Streamline Medical Group, and RayBiotech

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1271 Partners, Streamline Medical Group, and RayBiotech have partnered to provide COVID-19 testing to the NFL Alumni Association and its members. The partnership is offering Coronavirus (COVID-19) IgM/IgG Dual Antibody Rapid Test Kits as a member benefit to NFL Alumni members with telemedicine consultations to help families screen and possibly prevent the spread of the virus.

National Football League Alumni Association

1271 Partners and Streamline Medical Group have executed a distribution agreement that provides an exclusive license to provide RayBiotech's IgM/IgG Dual Antibody Rapid Test Kits to all of the professional sports leagues and arenas, such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, etc. In addition, 1271 Partners and Streamline can distribute the Rapid Test Kits in North America, South America, and Europe on a non-exclusive basis.

"As an ongoing effort to fight the COVID-19 crisis we are fortunate to offer, our members and NFL Alumni families, an option for a rapid screening test, thanks to RayBiotech, 1271 Partners and Streamline Medical Group's relationships," said NFLA CEO Beasley Reece.

"Streamline Medical Group has always been on the forefront of optimal health and wellness through our blood testing for our patients. Streamline now has the opportunity to address the emergency need for valid COVID-19 rapid screening in partnership with the NFL Alumni Association Athletica and 1271 Partners," says Gary Brecka, CEO of Streamline Medical Group. "Along with 1271 Partners, we chose to become a distribution partner with RayBiotech because of their location right here in the USA and their history of providing cutting-edge array technologies for the discovery of regenerative medicine and disease-related protein biomarkers. We have a very high degree of confidence in their testing capabilities."

"As a managing member of 1271 Partners and a fellow NFL Alumnus, I am more than thrilled to offer our constituents, families and consumers-at large through the NFL Alumni Athletica platform, the opportunity to distribute COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits manufactured right here in the U.S. We are all living in challenging times and to provide a quick solution for some peace of mind is very satisfying," said 1271 Partners Managing Member, Billy Davis.

﻿"We are very excited to partner with this excellent group of organizations to help provide access to COVID-19 screening kits for its members, the sporting community, all the fans and businesses that surround them. Specifically having the ability to work with the NFL Alumni and the 35 chapters throughout the country, will provide a gateway of solutions not only for the Alumni members but also the consumers and local businesses trying to get back to work in a safe and effective manner," said RayBiotech Senior Business Development Manager, Jarad Wilson.

To order COVID-19 testing kits please visit https://nflalumniathletica.com/covid19

All NFLA Members receive a 50% discount on COVID-19 testing kits to join visit https://nflalumni.kindful.com/s/membership/new or call 877-258-6635.

To learn more about 1271 Partners, please email [email protected] .

. To learn more about Streamline Medical Group, please visit www.streamlinemedicalgroup.com or call 239-325-9645.

About NFL Alumni:

NFL Alumni, a non-profit organization founded in 1967, is comprised of former NFL players, coaches, staffers, cheerleaders, spouses, and associate members whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. The NFL Alumni offers a variety of medical, financial, and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under its "Caring for Kids" programs. Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing arm of the NFL Alumni. For more information, please visit www.nflalumni.org .

About 1271 Partners:

1271 Partners LLC is the managing entity for the NFL Alumni Athletica. Empowering healthcare consumers with leading scientific, evidence-based treatment options. The same standards of medical care received by elite and professional athletes should be made available to all. 1271 Partners LLC is a premier distributor of tissue and medical device products to the healthcare markets. We have deep experience in sales, operations, and logistics to lead the industry in effectively innovating in order to serve evolving market demands.

About Streamline Medical Group:

Streamline Medical Group, along with Streamline Wellness, an organization with anti-aging and regenerative medicine clinics across the U.S., is focused on empowering patients to take control of their health and wellness to help them reach optimal wellness and reduce their healthcare costs. Streamline bases its personalized treatment protocols on each patient's unique biomarkers and prescribes a variety of products and services to help that patient reach their health and wellness goals. Streamline's ability to educate and empower the patient is enhanced with its proprietary report called the Streamline360™ that simply explains how each biomarker ties in to specific bodily functions and, when optimized, how that correlates to optimal wellness. For more information, please visit https://www.streamlinewellness.com

About RayBiotech:

RayBiotech is a leading life sciences company providing proteomic discovery tools. RayBiotech has nearly 150 employees whose objectives are to provide excellent products and service worldwide to RayBiotech customers which include scientists in industry, academic and research institutes in over 41 countries. RayBiotech is committed to accelerating customer success through innovation and leadership in the Life Sciences. For more information, please visit https://www.raybiotech.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Benjamin Lee

Streamline Medical Group

561.628.8488

[email protected]

Related Images

nfla-covid-19-test-kit-pr-banner.png

NFLA COVID-19 Test Kit PR Banner

SOURCE National Football League Alumni Association