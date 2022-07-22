NFL Hall of Famers Ty Law and Eric Dickerson Join the Unicorn Hunters Brand Ambassador Team

They will help level the playing field and give people access to wealth-building opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters, the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide, announced today that NFL Hall of Famers Ty Law and Eric Dickerson have joined the brand's A-list global ambassador team. The team's roster includes other NFL legends such as Cris Carter and Rod Woodson and current NFL stars Ja'Marr Chase and Ezekiel Elliott.

"We enlisted the greatest in the league because we believe they can help us achieve our mission of giving more people access to investment opportunities and empowering them to build wealth," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicorn Hunters. "Our ambassadors are instrumental in helping us get the word out about the way the Unicorn Hunters opens the world of investment from the few to the many, and we are excited to add Ty and Eric to our winning team."

"As a former professional athlete and entrepreneur, I know how important it is to have a seat at the table of opportunities," said Ty Law, NFL Hall of Famer and former cornerback for the New England Patriots. "I believe in the mission of Unicorn Hunters, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team alongside other greats."

"I am thrilled to join Unicorn Hunters in the mission of educating and giving people on the sidelines access to investment opportunities that can help them build wealth," said Eric Dickerson, NFL Hall of Famer and former running back. "I am hopeful that my contribution will help give people that would otherwise be on the sidelines the opportunity to win."

Unicorn Hunters produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice) pioneered a new genre — enrichtainment — that combines entertainment with the wealth-growth potential for individual investors. NFL legend Cris Carter recently joined its cast, known as the "Circle of Money," alongside celebrity entrepreneurs Lance Bass and Chris Diamantopoulos, policymakers Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States, Moe Vela, former Senior White House Advisor, and others.

Most recently, the creators of Unicorn Hunters launched Unicoin, a next-generation coin that is designed to solve extreme volatility, the major problem of traditional tokens, and offers its holders protection from inflation. Unicoin is intended to be a next-generation coin that will provide holders with a diversified portfolio of equity positions in the numerous emerging growth companies that are part of the Unicorn Hunters platform. This differentiation is especially relevant in today's cryptocurrency market, which has experienced an unprecedented downturn.

Unicorn Hunters was described by Forbes magazine as "the most iconic business series of recent times," and it has received significant recognition from several renowned personalities, including Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, and Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States, who joined Unicoin's Board of Directors early this year. The first 12 episodes of Unicorn Hunters are streaming now on UnicornHunters.com, LinkedIn Broadcast, Binge Networks, Facebook Video, YouTube, and Vimeo. New episodes premiere this month.

Unicoins are now available for purchase at Unicoin.com. U.S. and Canadian residents must be "accredited investors," in order to purchase Unicoins. Unicoin is expected to be tokenized and listed on major crypto exchanges in early 2023 after developing high brand value, global awareness of its benefits, and a strong equity portfolio.

Unicorn Hunters (a DBA name of TransparentBusiness, Inc.) is a pioneering business show that democratizes access to funding, giving founders the possibility to raise expansion capital from millions of viewers around the world, and gives people the opportunity to invest in pre-IPO opportunities alongside business luminaries, like Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple. Unicoin is a next-generation coin from the producers of Unicorn Hunters that solves for volatility, the greatest challenge of traditional crypto, by offering inherent value instead of perceived value through equity positions in the high-growth companies that are part of the Unicorn Hunters platform.

