NFL Insider Jay Glazer Breaks Silence in New Book About His Journey to Mental Wellness

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top NFL insider on Fox NFL Sunday, MMA coach, actor, and founder of the nonprofit Merging Vets and Players (MVP) Jay Glazer announced today the release of his first book, Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety into Motivation and You Can Too. The book offers honest, outspoken advice and insights gleaned from Glazer's own fight against the dark forces of depression and anxiety, his decades-long journey to the top of sports-journalism and his traumatic survival of a near-death experience. The book will be released on January 25, 2022.

In the book, Glazer proudly lays bare his scars for all to see, inspiring others to speak up on the topics of mental illness and trauma. Glazer's prose is real and raw as he describes the experience of living with depression and anxiety as existing in a gray area, "walking around with NO SKIN, all my nerve endings exposed."

"Unbreakable is my love letter to everyone who's ever lived inside the gray," said Glazer. "I found my way through that dark tunnel and out the other side and have been lucky enough to coach others through that journey as well. I hope this book will be a beacon of light that can show anyone in the process of fighting their own demons that they are far from alone."

As detailed in Unbreakable, Glazer's path through the gray is funny, poignant, and full of surprises. From an unlikely friendship with Michael Strahan that opened the door to his big break inside the NFL sports reporting, to helping veterans fight for their lives in the gym and even playing himself on the hit HBO show Ballers, Glazer has seen it all. His experiences acting as coach to musicians like Wiz Khalifa and Demi Lovato to award-winning athletes, along with some of the most powerful people in business have given him the ability to laugh at himself while keeping up the fight against his own mental health struggles.

In Unbreakable, Glazer encourages readers to share their vulnerabilities with others who may be suffering. Using his own story as a guide, Glazer hopes to help end the stigma surrounding mental health, which can quite literally mean the difference between life and death for anyone feeling depressed and alone in this increasingly chaotic and polarizing world.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Glazer is a TV personality and National Football League insider for FOX Sports' award-winning NFL pregame studio show, FOX NFL Sunday. The entire cast, including Jay, became the first sports show inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2019. He is also part of FOX's Thursday Night Football. He was one of the first minute-by-minute breaking online news reporters in the NFL—for CBSSportsline.com in 1999, followed by FoxSports.com. In 2007, Jay created the first mixed martial arts training program in America, which has trained over one thousand pro athletes. In 2014, he founded the Unbreakable Performance Center, a private training facility frequented by Wiz Khalifa, Chris Pratt, and Demi Lovato, as well as numerous NFL, NHL, and MMA athletes. Jay starred as himself in all five seasons of HBO's Ballers. In 2015, Jay and former U.S. Army Green Beret Nate Boyer founded the charitable organization MVP (Merging Vets and Players) to assist combat veterans and former professional athletes, who often face a tough road adjusting to civilian life.

