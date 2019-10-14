NFL Legend, Jack Youngblood and Southern Recipe Small Batch Come Together to Support Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund

Dedicated to helping raise both awareness for the charity, as well as money for this important cause, Southern Recipe and Southern Recipe Small Batch will work with Football Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood to engage football fans and pork rind lovers nationwide. In doing so, now through January 29 th , 2020, fans are invited to play The Great Comeback, a trivia game at PorkRinds.com . Individuals can enter daily for a chance to win $2,500 and a year's supply of pork rinds. Fans are also encouraged to call a hotline at (240) GREAT85 and share their own comeback story for additional ways to enter the sweepstakes.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund and celebrate Pork Rind Appreciation Day for our eleventh year," says Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rudolph Foods and Advisory Council Member for GGAF. "It is an honor to work with Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood to help bring awareness to such a great charity, as well as encourage our fans to share comeback stories of their own. We hope these stories will help motivate others that are struggling and show there is a way to overcome what's in their path."

GGAF is an organization close to the hearts of many involved in the lives of football players after they leave the limelight. After the cameras stop focusing on these players, their lives still carry on. However, they typically suffer physically, mentally and emotionally from the consequences of harsh play. They often struggle with health insurance, retirement programs and medical expenses. GGAF works diligently to help those in need, the forgotten players who no longer have the attention and support they once possessed but desperately need the help. In an extraordinary effort each year, Southern Recipe and Southern Recipe Small Batch work to raise unprecedented awareness through a campaign America can get behind: Pork Rind Appreciation Day.

About Southern Recipe and Southern Recipe Small Batch

Southern Recipe and Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds are wholly owned divisions of Rudolph Foods Company, Inc., one of the world's largest suppliers of branded and private-label snack products, including the world's largest manufacturer of pork rinds. With plants in Ohio, Georgia, Texas, Mississippi and California, Southern Recipe and Southern Recipe Small Batch are solely dedicated to providing customers with the best quality products and the highest levels of customer service at the best price.

About Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund:

The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) is a non-stock, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing financial grants and 'pro bono' medical assistance to retired NFL players in dire need. The organization focuses on the humanitarian side of post-football related issues, which include coordination of social services to retired players who are in need due to a variety of reasons including inadequate disability and/or pensions. For additional information, visit www.GridironGreats.org.

