NFL Legend Troy Vincent And Wife Tommi Vincent Partner With Cigna For A Safe Zone Activity Day

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith, Family and Food is the essence of their communities and narrative to their cultural story. Established by NFL Legend Troy Vincent and his wife Chef Tommi V, Vincent Country is dedicated to the mantra "Faith plus Action Equals Results." Vincent Country partnered with global health service company Cigna to kick off their fun-filled youth inspired Safe Zone Activity Day during Super Bowl week serving nearly 300 kids; Wednesday, January 30, 2019 from 9:45 A.M. to 2:10 P.M. at Humphries Elementary located at 3029 Humphries, Atlanta, GA. 30354.

As children growing up, Troy and Tommi's neighborhoods mirrored the communities they serve, like Humphries Elementary. However, Tommi always found her haven in her nana's kitchen and Troy found his refuge on the football field. Vincent Country, like Cigna, strives to provide a safe haven for children living in underserved areas. Since 2015, Cigna has been working with Humphries Elementary to help improve the health and well-being of the students and contribute to their future academic success through initiatives including the school's Blessings in a Backpack program, which provides nutritious foods each weekend.

Humphries football field will transform into a new place, a new country... the kids will enter Vincent Country. When entering the country the kids will be greeted by the wives of current and former NFL players (OFF THE FIELD WIVES PWA) for fun, food, sport activities created by Troy and led by NFL Legends Chris Draft, Warrick Dunn, Joe Johnson, Jamal Lewis, DeAndre Levy, Eddie Mason, Fred McCrary, Charles Smith, Takeo Spikes, Scott Turner, Usama Young and current NFL players Josh Bynes, Bradley Chubb, Brandon Chubb, Tahir Whitehead and Darrel Young. Volunteers from the Cigna Atlanta team, including Rich Novack, VP of US Markets Southeast Region, and Georgia Market President Bryan Holgerson, will lead health and fitness activities including baseball and jump rope drills with equipment provided to the students by Cigna. Cigna employees helped develop the school's first cheerleading squad, who will perform their inaugural cheer program at the event wearing Cigna-funded uniforms. Mascot Mikey Molar will do the Flossing Dance and share oral care tips and dental hygiene kits with students. The Ross Initiative in Sports Equality (RISE) will provide a fun and interactive photo experience that will give students the chance to create a GIF that spreads values of togetherness, leadership and community. Adidas will provide bags to the kids filled with goodies. Additionally, Troy will lead a Chalk Talk with the kids, his focus, 'Believe, Conceive and Achieve.' Troy and Tommi believes it takes an entire village to experience a safe haven, so teachers will be able to experience life-coaching sessions taught by Executive Life Coaches Sonya Mason and E. Samuel Sheffield.

At the core of our family is faith and food, we are looking forward to sharing both through Vincent Country," says Tommi Vincent, the family matriarch also known as Chef Tommi V. "Food brings people together, bonds families and friends; serving others inspires dreams and fosters hope. This is the heart of the Vincent Country journey."

Vincent Country was birthed out of the lifestyle the Vincent's created during the span of Troy's professional football career. Troy is known for his 15-year career playing in the NFL, as President of the NFL Players' Association and the current Executive Vice-President of Football Operations at the NFL.

Intentionally cultivating an environment for their children to develop into well-rounded citizens, Troy and Chef Tommi V curated a home for their family to grow, thrive, and launch toward purpose. Vincent Country at its core is established on faith, promoting family first, encouraging others to come back to the dinner table and to walk out into life together. "She is the reason I am who I am today," says Troy. Vincent Country symbolizes their combined accomplishments and efforts starting in their home with their children Desiré, Troy Jr., Taron, Hadassah and Tanner. The entire family reflects the values of Vincent Country and has built a legacy of community development through their nonprofit, Love Thy Neighbor Community Development and Opportunity Corporation, whose goal is to grow community development one person at a time.

"Cigna has a long-standing relationship with Humphries Elementary, and we are proud to partner with Vincent Country to create a fun-filled day of fitness for the students and staff," said Rich Novack, Vice President, US Markets Southeast Region and Taft Hartley at Cigna. "We are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of the people we serve, and the Vincent family shares our mission to make a positive impact on the lives of our local children and educators through this Safe Zone Activity Day."

Cigna initiatives include a mentorship program with company executives and other business/sports leaders, hosting Career Day, and establishing and funding the school's Girls on the Run team to build self-confidence through running. Cigna Atlanta employees created a holiday fund to reward students for attendance, resulting in a 97% improvement. Recently, Cigna organized the school's Fall Festival as a safe and fun celebration leading up to Halloween, and in 2019 will launch an interview and resume preparedness class for students. To further support the school during Super Bowl week, Cigna is sponsoring a Bowling for Humphries fundraiser hosted by NFL Legend Takeo Spikes.

ABOUT VINCENT COUNTRY

VINCENT COUNTRY is a faith-driven family lifestyle brand committed to positive social impact. Developed by Troy and Tommi Vincent, the family is leading and enriching the culture and communities through intentional service and legacy-inspired cooking.

