NFL Quarterback Philip Rivers and Wife, Tiffany, Launch 'Change the Game™' Diabetes Awareness Campaign

Hermoza has teamed up with three of the top recognized charities - JDRF, Insulin for Life and Diabetes Research Connection (DRC) to raise funds through the 'Change the Game™' contest campaign. With the purchase of a custom-designed 'Change the Game™' campaign hat or t-shirt for $30 each, or a product purchased on www.thehermoza.com , individuals will designate one of the three charities to donate their purchase, with 100% of the proceeds going to the individuals' charity of choice. Through the purchase entrants will enter to win a complete VIP experience with end zone field seat tickets to the Oakland Raiders/Los Angeles Chargers game on December 22nd, 2019 and the opportunity to meet Philip Rivers. The contest will run through December 8th, and the winner will be announced on December 9th, 2019.

"Hermoza is partnering with these three incredible diabetes charities this month to raise funds and awareness for a cause near and dear to us," says Marisa De Lecce, Hermoza Co-Founder. "At Hermoza, we place a high emphasis on making the world a better place, and are taking care of all hard costs so every dollar raised through t-shirt and hat sales goes directly to these organizations. Every donation received creates an opportunity for making a difference and helping those in need."

As parents to a child with Type 1 diabetes, the month of November is especially profound for Tiffany Rivers and Philip Rivers. Tiffany and Philip's son was diagnosed with T1D at age five, forever changing the lives of their family of nine children. This November, to bring awareness and celebrate National Diabetes Awareness Month, Hermoza, collaborates with three leading diabetes non-profits to raise both awareness and funding for this autoimmune disease without a known cure.

"I want to change the game not only for my son but for others with diabetes," says Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Philip Rivers. "My son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age five and we've watched him live his life to the fullest every day since. We are thankful for the incredible diabetes organizations and experts, and hope our efforts make a difference in the lives of others living with this disease."

Hermoza is a direct-to-consumer line of classically beautiful, timeless swimsuits and bodysuits that merge Rivers' southern roots with the classic Spanish culture of co-founder, De Lecce, resulting in unique pieces that are each distinctive with feminine charm. The company's name, Hermoza, is derived from the Spanish word Hermosa, meaning "beautiful," and the collection infuses Latin-influenced prints with vibrant colors, bold designs, and chic, sophisticated elegance.

www.thehermoza.com

