NFL Star Players Ezekiel Elliott and Ja'Marr Chase Join The Unicorn Hunters Show as Brand Ambassadors

The NFL greats will help level the investment playing field, giving people on the sidelines access to game-changing, wealth-building opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking expansion capital with millions of potential investors around the world, announced today that it has partnered with NFL stars Ezekiel Elliott and Ja'Marr Chase. They will join the company's global ambassador team alongside NFL Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Rod Woodson, and other soon-to-be-announced athletes.

"Unicorn Hunters was created to democratize investment opportunities, giving people beyond Wall Street and Silicon Valley access to preIPO opportunities, which have the potential to produce extraordinary results," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicorn Hunters. "The partnership between Unicorn Hunters and these great athletes allows us to reach a broad audience and level the playing field, making it possible for those sitting on the sidelines to begin building wealth."

Unicorn Hunters produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice) pioneered a new genre — enrichtainment — that combines entertainment with the wealth-growth potential for individual investors. NFL legend Cris Carter recently joined its cast, known as the "Circle of Money," alongside celebrity entrepreneurs Lance Bass and Chris Diamantopoulos, policymakers Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States, Moe Vela, former White House Advisor, and others.

"As a professional athlete, I know what it's like to face obstacles on the path to success. Unicorn Hunters is making it possible for a lot of new people to get in the game, and I am proud to be a part of this initiative alongside other NFL greats," said Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys running back.

"Unicorn Hunters and Unicoin are creating access to wealth for people who are normally not on the receiving end of opportunities. I am excited about the possibility of helping many people learn about investing so they can benefit too," added Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver.

Most recently, the creators of Unicorn Hunters launched Unicoin , a next-generation coin that solves for high volatility, the major problem of traditional tokens, and offers its holders protection from inflation. It is a next-generation coin that will provide holders with a diversified portfolio of equity positions in the numerous emerging growth companies that are part of the Unicorn Hunters platform. This differentiation is especially relevant in today's cryptocurrency market, which has experienced an unprecedented downturn.

Unicorn Hunters was described by Forbes magazine as "the most iconic business series of recent times," and it has received significant recognition from several renowned personalities, including Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, and Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States, who joined Unicoin's Board of Directors early this year. The first 12 episodes of Unicorn Hunters are streaming now on UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast , Binge Networks , Facebook Video , YouTube , and Vimeo . The final episodes of season one were filmed at CBS Television City in Hollywood, California in early June and will premiere this summer.

Unicoins are now available for purchase at Unicoin.com at 10 cents per coin, its lowest public pricing. U.S. and Canadian residents must be "accredited investors," in order to purchase Unicoins. Unicoin is expected to be tokenized and listed on major crypto exchanges in early 2023 after developing high brand value, global awareness of its benefits, and a strong equity portfolio.

About Unicorn Hunters and Unicoin

Unicorn Hunters (a DBA name of TransparentBusiness, Inc.) is a pioneering business show that democratizes access to funding, giving founders the possibility to raise expansion capital from millions of viewers around the world, and gives people the opportunity to invest in pre-IPO opportunities alongside business luminaries, like Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple. Unicoin is a next-generation coin from the producers of Unicorn Hunters that solves for volatility, the greatest challenge of traditional crypto, by offering inherent value instead of perceived value through equity positions in the high-growth companies that are part of the Unicorn Hunters platform.

