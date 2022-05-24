NFL To Hold Press Call on Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

This program – a joint initiative of the NFL, NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS), and the Professional Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS) – aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine and over time.

The call will feature leaders from the NFL, NFLPS, PFATS and each of the participating HBCU medical schools.

Credentialed members of the media are invited to attend. Following remarks, there will be an opportunity for media to ask questions.

WHAT: NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative Press Conference

WHEN: Tuesday, May 24, 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

WHO:

Dr. Allen Sills , NFL Chief Medical Officer

, NFL Chief Medical Officer Reggie Scott , Acting President, Professional Football Athletic Trainers; Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance, Los Angeles Rams

, Acting President, Professional Football Athletic Trainers; Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance, Los Angeles Rams Dr. Timothy McAdams , President, NFL Physicians Society; Head Team Physician, San Francisco 49ers

, President, NFL Physicians Society; Head Team Physician, 49ers Dr. Lisa Barkley , Family Medicine Department Chair and Residency Program Director at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science

Family Medicine Department Chair and Residency Program Director at Dr. Hugh E. Mighty , MD, MBA, Dean of the Howard University College of Medicine and Senior Vice President of Health Affairs

, MD, MBA, Dean of the College of Medicine and Senior Vice President of Health Affairs Dr. Digna Forbes , Dean of the School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College

Dean of the School of Medicine, Dr. Herman Taylor , Director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine

Director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute, of Medicine Dr. Anthony Casolaro , Chief Medical Officer, Internal Medicine, Washington Commanders

Media Contacts:

Megan Grant, NFL

Amy Weiss, NFLPS

Leslie Weir, PFATS

