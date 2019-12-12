NFL's Nate Solder: There's So Much More to Us Than Being Football Players

Solder, an offensive tackle for the Giants, and his wife Lexi helped fund the launch of Compassion child development centers in three countries: Thailand, Burkina Faso and Uganda. Those church-based centers provide Compassion's holistic child development program to more than 1,000 children. The couple has traveled to Uganda and Guatemala with Compassion to see the ministry's life-changing program firsthand. They sponsor five children, and they pray for them daily.

"We've been put on this earth for more than just ourselves," says Solder. "There's so much more to us than just being football players. There [are] so many more opportunities that we're afforded because we've been so successful on the field. And so to make an impact in someone's life – to change lives, to change countries, to break people out of poverty – is something that we have an opportunity to do. And it's so exciting."

Santiago "Jimmy" Mellado, Compassion's president and CEO, said, "I can't think of anyone more deserving to be nominated for this prestigious award. It's been a great joy to witness Nate and Lexi Solder's passion to spread hope and end poverty."

The winner of will be announced on February 1, the eve of Super Bowl LIV, and will receive $250,000 donated to United Way in his name and up to $250,000 donated to his charity of choice. All nominees will receive a $50,000 donation in their name to United Way and up to $50,000 donated to their charity of choice.

To learn more about Nate and Lexi Solder's partnership with Compassion, visit compassion.com/cleats .

About Compassion International

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 7,500 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 2 million babies, children and young adults. Its child sponsorship program has been validated through independent, empirical research.

