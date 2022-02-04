NFP TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS CALL ON FEBRUARY 11, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, will post its year-end 2021 earnings results the evening of February 10, 2022, to a password-protected website hosted by www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the year-end results on February 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can request access to NFP's earnings results and the conference call by contacting NFP at [email protected] or 212.301.1088.

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,600 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 7th largest US-based privately owned broker, 9th best place to work in insurance and 13th largest broker of U.S. business (Business Insurance); 10th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

