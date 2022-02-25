NFT Drops for Play-to-Earn Game HexaHero and MetaGaia Successful as Consumers Prefer Blockchain Metaverse

One reason for the success of the NFT drops is consumers want a decentralized metaverse. Over three quarters (77%) of consumers are against Facebook owning metaverse data, with 87% preferring a metaverse on the decentralized blockchain, according to a new survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers commissioned by Advokate Group. This sentiment was even more pronounced among Gen Z respondents who were 10% more likely to prefer a blockchain metaverse than their Millennial counterparts.

Each of the unique Striker and Sniper Hero NFTs being minted can be used as an avatar in the Solana-based metaverse MetaGaia and a character for HexaHero , a play-to-earn robot strategy game where opponents battle to earn crypto.

Once you get a HexaHero's Hero NFT, you can:

Use it as a Hero in HexaHero

Gain early access to MetaGaia

Use it as an Avatar in MetaGaia

Use it in other upcoming games in MetaGaia

Get Whitelist priority for upcoming $METG IDO

View more HexaHero NFT details here.

About the Public Sale NFT Drop:

Date: February 25th, 2022

Time: 9:30 am EST

Quantity: 1,200

Price: 0.88 SOL

The complete collection features NFTs with five rarity levels: Common, Rare, Super Rare, Ultra Rare and Extreme. This launch follows the recent successful Legends NFT drop (the highest auction reaching US$28,000) by Advokate.

MetaGaia is the first metaverse to enable consumers to play-to-earn game, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. HexaHero, the first game to be released in the MetaGaia metaverse, is a play-to-earn game that enables players to buy, breed and sell NFT Hexas and NFT Heros. Players use Hero avatars to pilot Hexa robots in one-on-one battles with other players. Each Hero NFT is equipped with a unique set of attributes that must be used strategically in HexaHero to win battles against other players.

In the recent metaverse survey, gaming and socializing were the top two preferred activities. Also, over 93% of respondents want to earn money that can be transferred outside the game.

"Our first Hero NFT pre-sale drops were remarkably successful and participants were excited for the immersive Metagaia experience coming soon with a variety of thrilling, fun play-to-earn games," said Gordon Kwok, CEO and Founder of Advokate Group.

About Advokate Group

Founded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. Advokate has overseen the release of multiple successful NFT drops and virtual games, and its flagship Solana-based MetaGaia metaverse is the first to allow consumers to play-to-earn game, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.

For more information on MetaGaia visit the website , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and Discord .

###

All registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

David Haefele

FortyThree, Inc.

831.621.5661

[email protected]

SOURCE Advokate