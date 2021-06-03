NFT Pixel Project Completed Canvas Auction: 1 Million Pixels!

11.1% of the proceeds of the auction will go to the #Walk2EndALZ (Alzheimer's) Association. The NFT Pixel Project chose 11.1% because 111 is the numerical sign for manifestation and prosperity and they want everyone to have a positive reflection of this project.

The NFT Pixel Project wants to show their full support behind all the artists that contributed to the canvas, as this whole historic NFT movement wouldn't be possible without them! As a 'secret bonus' to the drop, in addition to donating 11.1% to the #Walk2EndALZ (Alzheimer's) Association, they're also donating an additional 5% of the proceeds from this auction towards the 'PangeaSeed Foundation' and their Sea Walls public art program, educating and inspiring individuals and communities through ARTivism.

The NFT Pixel Project hopes you enjoy this canvas as much as the entire NFT community enjoyed creating it! To view, bid or buy the completed canvas NFT or any of the other celebrity NFTs, please visit: https://makersplace.com/nftpixelproject/. To contact the NFT Pixel Project directly, send them a DM on Instagram: (@TheNFTPixelProject).

