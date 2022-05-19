NFT Platform MakersPlace Announces Latest Collection of Urs Fischer's CHAOS Series

One of the pieces, titled "CHAOS #96 JR," is part of Fischer's final NFT CHAOS project consisting of 1,000 everyday objects, paired together to form 500 unique creations. In his iconic CHAOS series, Fischer pairs seemingly unrelated objects and renders them into 3D motion digital sculptures. The two converging objects of sunglasses and a black hat in CHAOS #96 JR represent the signature look of a world-famous artist, JR. His work blends art and act, depicting freedom and identity, capturing people all over the world.

JR is partnering with Fischer to raise money for his charity, Can Art Change the World? . By donating their proceeds from CHAOS #96 JR, MakersPlace, and Fischer are helping bring social awareness and social change to help enhance communities through the power of art.

Fischer is releasing five new art pieces in total. The auction group includes:

CHAOS #168 Makeup

CHAOS #181 State

CHAOS #182 Amygdala

CHAOS #183 Mimes

CHAOS #170 Oracle

CHAOS #96 JR

"MakersPlace is proud to continue to host Urs Fischer's drops. His latest creation, CHAOS #96 JR will help fund JR's charity, with all proceeds donated to Can Art Change the World?, said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "It's an honor to work with such a talented visionary like Urs who can help people by telling a story through a beautiful piece of art. We're looking forward to seeing him continue to revolutionize the world of NFTs."

Urs Fischer will authorize each digital creation in the CHAOS series and verify them himself through the blockchain. MakersPlace ensures scarcity and uniqueness that only a limited number of authentic digital art editions can ever be owned. Buyers are given full ownership over the creation, which is transferred and stored in the buyer's digital wallet for safe-keeping or future reselling. MakersPlace enables digital art buyers to collect unique works from art and culture pioneers while supporting investment in the digital creator community.

For more information on the drop, visit:

https://makersplace.com/ursfischer/drops/chaos-viii

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity. Please visit: https://makersplace.com/

About Urs Fischer:

Urs Fischer, a maverick of the contemporary art world, is undoubtedly one of the most important artists working today. His work defies limits and he has continuously embraced new technology to give life to his artistic ideas throughout his impressive career.

He has exhibited internationally with leading galleries, including Gagosian, Sadie Coles HQ, London, Massimo de Carlo, Milan, The Modern Institute, Glasgow, Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin and Jeffrey Deitch, New York and Los Angeles. Solo exhibitions at major museums include Palazzo Grassi, Venice; Kunsthalle Vienna; Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Garage Museum, Moscow; Fondation Vincent Van Gogh, Arles; Legion of Honor, San Francisco; Aïshti Foundation, Beirut and has works in major private collections around the world. Fischer's playful Untitled (Lamp/Bear) sculpture has become a landmark outright at Hamad International Airport, Doha.

Urs Fischer was born in Switzerland and lives and works in New York.

About JR:

JR exhibits freely in the streets of the world, catching the attention of people who are not typical museum visitors, from the suburbs of Paris to the slums of Brazil to the streets of New York, pasting huge portraits of anonymous people, from Kibera to Istanbul, from Los Angeles to Shanghai. In 2011 he received the TED Prize, after which he created Inside Out, an global participatory art project that allows people worldwide to get their picture taken and paste it to support an idea and share their experience – as of January 2022, over 450,000 people from more than 141 countries have participated, through mail or gigantic photobooths. His recent projects include a large-scale pasting in a maximum security prison in California, a TIME Magazine cover about Guns in America, a video mural including 1,200 people presented at SFMOMA, a collaboration with New York City Ballet, an Academy Award Nominated feature documentary co-directed with Nouvelle Vague legend Agnès Varda, a huge installation on the Pantheon in Paris, the pasting of a container ship, the pyramid of the Louvre, a monumental mural "à la Diego Rivera" in the suburbs of Paris, giant scaffolding installations at the 2016 Rio Olympics, an exhibition on the abandoned hospital of Ellis Island, a social restaurant for homeless and refugees in Paris or a gigantic installation at the US-Mexico border fence. As he remains anonymous, JR leaves the space empty for an encounter between the subject/protagonist and the passer-by/interpreter. That is what JR's work is about, raising questions.

www.jr-art.net

About Can Art Change the World?:

CAN ART CHANGE THE WORLD ? INC. is a non for profit organization that aims to use the power of art, culture and education to bring social awareness and social change around the world

www.canartchangetheworld.net

