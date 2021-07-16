NFT QT Releases List of Top 100 Most Expensive NFT Sales of All Time

6 of the top 15 NFTs were transacted via private sales

NFTs from Larva Labs properties accounted for 43% of the Top 100

NFT Collections outsold One-Off NFTs at a rate of about 2:1

Despite having by far the largest user bases of NFT collectors, blockchain-based games only accounted for 11% of the Top 100 Sales.

The full report on the Top 100 NFT Sales of All Time can be found here .

"Everyone is trying to find the pulse on the NFT industry. Where's it going? What's bringing life to it? Who should we be watching? I believe the key to understanding the NFT market is through data. Given the unfortunate amount of fluff and pandering going on in this market, NFT data gives you an objective scope and perspective which you cannot get by having a hundred conversations," said QuHarrison Terry, author of The NFT Handbook .

NFT QT is a destination for in-depth NFT market data, NFT trend-watching, and insights into the present and future of the NFT industry. NFT QT publishes reports multiple times per week to keep you ahead of the rest when it comes to NFTs.

Where will this list be in a year? How many of these pieces will be resold? NFT QT will be tracking all of this and more. Stay up-to-date on their deep NFT reporting here .

Ryan Cowdrey

505-333-9117

[email protected]

SOURCE VNM USA

Related Links

vnmusa.com

