NFTglee Announces NFT Access Token; Glee Token Will Provide Holders With Best In Class Products And Experiences

"Our current customers have a focused interest on purchasing the Glee token. They've experience our initial suite of products and customer service and are looking forward to what's next. We couldn't be more excited for the launch, and the many 'access' announcements to follow." Tillman Holloway, CEO NFTglee.

Access, Access, Access.

The focus of the Glee token will be access to several categories of products, experiences, events, artists, events, art, musicians, content and creators.

Examples of the Glee non-fungible token 'access' priorities are multiple trading algorithm launches throughout the first quarter; as well as elite experiences in Aspen, Miami, and New York City over the course of 2022.

"We're excited to continue to tell the Glee story not just in word and product, but with people and experiences as well. We couldn't be more thrilled with what we have in store for 2022." Tillman Holloway, CEO NFTglee.

