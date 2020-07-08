NG Foundation Postpone the opening of its School - The NG Foundation International School (NFIS)
While Admission process is kept open
Jul 08, 2020, 18:06 ET
ATLANTA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration in-line with the CDC and WHO directives for health and safety concern, we at the NG Foundation Inc., have decided to postpone the opening of our first project, School – NG Foundation International School (NFIS) to February 2021. With this being said, we will continue our mission in general relief and work in the construction and preparation to open and serve the less privileged kids in Nigeria as soon as the pandemic is over.
The admission process for the NG Foundation International School (NFIS) is kept open and We advise parents to put in application for their kids early as this will allow us to carefully process submitted applications. We are also accepting application for Teachers, All of which can be accessed through our website www.ngozifoundation.com or www.ngfoundationinc.org
We sincerely thank our Employees, Donors, and Volunteers who supported us from the beginning and through the pandemic, A great big thank you to the many music artists who have supported our music for relief program with donated music, we can't wait to welcome you to the opening of our school, and we hope this will be soon as the corona virus fade away. We will continue to post updates on our Facebook and twitter page.
About NG Foundation Inc
NG Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization that builds and manages schools in developing countries and provide relief where possible in the U.S.A and surrounding communities around the world. NG Foundation is a charitable organization as described in §501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code; EIN#: 83-2435382, registered in the state of Georgia.
Press Contact:
Crystal Chukwunta
(404) 654 – 0157
https://www.ngfoundationinc.org
SOURCE NG Foundation Inc.