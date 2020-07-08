NG Foundation Postpone the opening of its School – The NG Foundation International School (NFIS)

The admission process for the NG Foundation International School (NFIS) is kept open and We advise parents to put in application for their kids early as this will allow us to carefully process submitted applications. We are also accepting application for Teachers , All of which can be accessed through our website www.ngozifoundation.com or www.ngfoundationinc.org

We sincerely thank our Employees, Donors, and Volunteers who supported us from the beginning and through the pandemic, A great big thank you to the many music artists who have supported our music for relief program with donated music, we can't wait to welcome you to the opening of our school, and we hope this will be soon as the corona virus fade away. We will continue to post updates on our Facebook and twitter page.

About NG Foundation Inc

NG Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization that builds and manages schools in developing countries and provide relief where possible in the U.S.A and surrounding communities around the world. NG Foundation is a charitable organization as described in §501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code; EIN#: 83-2435382, registered in the state of Georgia.

Press Contact:

Crystal Chukwunta

(404) 654 – 0157

https://www.ngfoundationinc.org

SOURCE NG Foundation Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ngfoundationinc.org

