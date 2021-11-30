NG Foundation's Annual Coat Drive - Texas

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ng Foundation will hold its 3rd Annual coat giveaway event on December 11th. Now more than ever, families with kids are struggling, and most require warmer winter clothing.

This event is aimed at helping families who need help staying warm this season, pickups and the event will be at 600 Indian Trail, Harker Heights – Texas 76548 on a first-come, first-serve basis, and all children needing a coat must be present with a parent to receive one.