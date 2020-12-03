NGA 911 Achieves AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency Status

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, a leading-edge Next Generation 9-1-1 solution provider, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Safety & Disaster Response (PSDR) Competency status. This designation recognizes that NGA 911 provides proven Next Generation 9-1-1 technology to help customers leverage the power of AWS to protect the public and prepare, respond, and recover from natural or man-made emergencies and disasters.

Achieving the AWS PSDR Competency differentiates NGA 911 as an AWS Technology Partner that has demonstrated deep expertise within this unique customer need, via technical proficiency and proven customer success developing technology focused on 9-1-1 and Emergency Communication. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and design AWS Well-Architected solutions delivered seamlessly on AWS.

"NGA 911 is proud to achieve the AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status. We understand that local, state, and federal agencies need a situational awareness and collaboration tool integrated with 9-1-1 to provide an information sharing environment for small to extreme scale homeland security and emergency management incidents. We are proud to provide a solution that facilitates operational and tactical collaboration, training, and technical management for partner agencies as well as interagency situational awareness for local, tribal, state, and federal partners," said Don Ferguson, NGA 911 CEO. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About NGA 911

At NGA 911, we are on a mission to make communication easier on both sides of the 9-1-1 call. To accomplish that goal, we leverage the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop a cloud-based solution for the Next Generation of 9-1-1. With that comes enhanced cybersecurity, network resiliency, and more accurate call routing resulting in a more effective emergency response. Our solution includes functionality such as real-time text and location-based routing not available in the existing systems. Although PSAPs may not yet be ready for instant messaging, telematics, or medical alerts from wearable devices, our solution was developed with the future in mind and can deliver that information today.

Contact: Brandi Holder

Phone: 1 (877) 899-8337

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE NGA 911