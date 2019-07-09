NGC and eBay Partner on Expert Review Service

NGC Expert Review offers two services for US, world and ancient coins on eBay:

Authenticity Review ( $5 per coin): An NGC expert examines the photos from the eBay listing and provides a preliminary opinion of the coin's authenticity. The preliminary opinions of authenticity are: Likely Genuine, Likely Not Genuine or Inconclusive.

Authenticity and Grade Review ( $10 per coin): An NGC expert examines the photos from the eBay listing and provides a preliminary opinion of the coin's authenticity and, if it is Likely Genuine, a preliminary opinion on its grade range. For US and world coins, the preliminary opinions of grade range include Likely Low Circulated (1-35), Likely High Circulated (40-58), Likely Uncirculated (60-70), Likely Proof (60-70) or Inconclusive. Similar opinions are given for ancient coins.

NGC will provide the results within two business days. An authenticity opinion of Inconclusive will result in a full refund. A grade of Inconclusive will result in a $5 refund.

To use this service, eBay buyers should look for the NGC Expert Review link near the bid or buy section on the eBay listing page for an uncertified coin.

As an added benefit, NGC will give the person who purchased the NGC Expert Review service a voucher toward NGC's full authentication, grading and encapsulation services. The voucher is equal to the amount paid for the review and is valid for 90 days from the date the NGC Expert Review service was purchased. An Associate or higher NGC Collector membership is required to submit collectibles to NGC for its regular grading services.

"We want every eBay buyer to have confidence that the coin they are purchasing is exactly what they believe it to be, and we are able to reinforce that peace of mind in partnership with NGC," said Mark Flaa, Category Director of Arts & Collectibles at eBay. "This new service is another step in eBay's efforts to ensure the integrity of the items we offer. Our trusted marketplace and wide selection of inventory, coupled with NGC's expertise, makes eBay the ideal destination for those searching for authentic, rare collectibles."

"We are honored to work with eBay to help make it safer, easier and more educational to buy coins in its marketplace," said Mark Salzberg, Chairman of NGC. "This is a great example of how NGC has leveraged technology to launch a new service that benefits the hobby."

For details and terms of the NGC Expert Review service, visit NGCcoin.com/expert-review. Similar Expert Review services are being offered on eBay by two NGC affiliates: Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®), for banknotes, and Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®), for comic books.

About Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®)

NGC is the world's largest and most trusted third-party grading service for coins, tokens and medals. Founded in 1987, NGC provides accurate and consistent assessments of authenticity and grade. To ensure impartiality, NGC does not buy or sell coins. Its full-time graders are prohibited from buying and selling coins commercially, and strict procedures are in place to prevent consultants from influencing grades assigned to their own submissions. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which has added confidence and value for collectors and dealers around the world. Learn more at NGCcoin.com.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, eBay connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit http://www.ebayinc.com/.

