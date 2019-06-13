(NGHC) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into National General Holdings: Did you Acquire Stock Between June 2014 and August 2017?

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) ("National General").

In July 2016, while Wells Fargo was being investigated in connection with a fake account scandal (which would ultimately result in a $100 million fine announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in September 2016); the bank commissioned an internal investigation and report into its practice of foisting, through National General, by placing unwanted and unneeded auto insurance onto its customers.

Then on, August 8, 2017, California's insurance regulator announced an investigation into whether National General violated any laws in connection with a force or lender-placed auto insurance policies.

Following this news, the price of National General's shares plummeted.

Johnson Fistel's investigation is focusing on whether National General or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

Johnson Fistel's investigation is focusing on whether National General or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

