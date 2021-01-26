NGPF's FinCap Friday achieves milestone of 1 million lessons completed by students; boosting knowledge of current events in personal finance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Produced by Yanely Espinal, NGPF's FinCap Friday delivers a short explainer video and quiz game focused on finance-related current events and reaches thousands of classrooms every week. Started in August of 2018, FinCap Friday hit two milestones recently with the 100th lesson dropping on January 15th and the 1 millionth FinCap Friday lesson completed by students on January 22nd.

Capturing students' attention with a relevant and engaging video paired with a short quiz has proven to be a winning formula. Short for FINancial CAPability, FinCap Fridays provide educators with a 10-15 minute activity to build content knowledge while also getting students actively discussing money topics.

FinCap Friday boosts student and teacher knowledge of current events, with recent topics including the impact of the coronavirus on personal finances, cryptocurrency, IPOs, and celebrity budgeting habits. The library of 100+ FinCap Friday episodes is available here and you can sign up here to receive FinCap Friday in your inbox every Friday morning.

What do teachers have to say about FinCap Friday?

"This is an activity that the students love! Makes learning fun and interactive while still measuring application of knowledge and critical thinking."

"Students love the competition with the quizzes and since the videos are fresh, engaging and short, this resource is perfect for students' attention spans!"

"FinCap Friday opens up the dialogue on the importance of finance literacy, and how it affects my students' futures."

"Gamified! Current topics. Gives them a voice!"

Yanely Espinal, Director of Educational Outreach at NGPF, creates these weekly episodes and quizzes. She recognized the interest young people have in learning from short quick videos from the popularity of these types of videos on YouTube and popular social media platforms. Espinal says, "Videos and online games are a must-have in the classroom to engage learners of all ages. With teens, the reality is that most of them will see these headlines in the news and on social media, but they'll just keep scrolling to juicier content. FinCap Friday aims to get students to pause and think critically about the impact that money-related current events have on their lives."

About Next Gen Personal Finance

Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), has become the "one-stop shop" for more than 42,000 educators looking for high-quality, engaging personal finance curriculum to equip students with the skills to thrive in the future. NGPF curriculum has a broad reach, with more than 7 out of 10 U.S. high school students attending schools where a teacher utilizes NGPF resources. NGPF supports educators with the most comprehensive suite of professional development services: 7,000+ teachers participated in more than 120,000 hours of NGPF professional development in 2020 alone. The non-profit has been recognized by Common Sense Education as a " Top Website for Teachers to Find Lesson Plans " and " Best Business and Finance Games ,"

