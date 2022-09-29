NGS Library Preparation Automation Global Market Report 2022: Fully Automated Systems Help in Avoiding Human Error, Driving Adoption

Sep 29, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGS Library Preparation Automation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Sequencing Type, Product, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the global NGS library preparation automation market was valued at $1,273.2 million, and it is expected to reach $3,803.3 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The growth in the global NGS library preparation automation market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for next-generation sequencing, as there is no human error when the system is fully automated. Additionally, it saves time and money.
Market Lifecycle Stage
Automated NGS library preparation methods can address the issue like chances of human error during library preparation, as they require low amounts of hands-on time, thereby lowering manual error risk. Fully automated NGS library preparation solutions provide good library preparation quality, and at the same time, transform the efficiency of the workflow.
Thus, NGS library preparation automation is extremely beneficial as it helps increase the lab's efficiency and generates more consistent results. Automation can help one maintain turnaround time and expand sample workload. Leading automation companies like Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hamilton Company, and Tecan Trading AG provide various methods for adopting NGS library preparation automation according to one's needs. These fully automated instruments can address the laboratory's throughput needs.
Impact
- The presence of major instrument providers of NGS library preparation automation has a major impact on the market. For instance, in March 2021, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Danaher., acquired Swift Biosciences. Swift Biosciences is the pioneer in NGS library preparation genomics kit development for academic, translational, and clinical research. With the help of this acquisition, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. aspires to grow its library preparation automation base and increase its existing product line.
- Companies such as Agilent Technologies, Inc. partnered with Element Biosciences Inc. in February 2022 and developed new and disruptive DNA sequencing platforms through this partnership. Element Biosciences Inc.'s AVITI System was integrated with Agilent Technologies Inc.'s SureSelect target enrichment panels, through which this technology can be accessed by a larger number of customers. SureSelect is a DNA library Preparation Automation kit launched by Agilent Technologies, Inc. in 2013.
Market Segmentation
by Sequencing Type
- DNA Sequencing
- RNA Sequencing
by Product
- Library Preparation Automated Kits and Consumables
- Automated Instruments
by Application
- Research
- Diagnostics
by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic and Research Institutions
- Other End Users (Reference laboratories, Sequencing Laboratories, and Others)
by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest-of-the-World
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Fully Automated Systems Help in Avoiding Human Error
- Automated Instruments Can Save Money
- Library Preparation is the Most Time-Consuming Step and Automation is Promising a Significant Reduction in Time
Market Challenges
- Complex Handling of NGS Library Preparation Automation Systems
- High Initial Cost of NGS Library Preparation Automation Instruments
Market Opportunities
- Single Cell Sequencing Can be the Next Big Market Opportunity of NGS Companies
Key Market Players
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Aurora Biomed Inc.
- BGI Group
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher.
- Endress+Hauser Group Services AG
- Eppendorf SE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Hamilton Company.
- Hologic Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- OPENTRONS
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Tecan Trading AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market
2 Market Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 Market Overview
5 Market Dynamics
6 Industry Insights
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market, by Sequencing Type, By Value ($Million), 2021-2029
9 Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market, by Product, By Value ($Million), 2021-2029
10 Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market, by Application, By Value ($Million), 2021-2029
11 Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Markey, by End-User, By Value ($Million), 2021-2029
12 Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market, by Region, $Million, 2021-2029
13 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
