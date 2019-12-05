NGS Sample Preparation Market Size Worth $5.80 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market size is expected to reach USD 5.80 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.19% over the forecast period according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Development of companion diagnostics and personalized medicine is expected to enhance the adoption of next-generation sequencing protocols in clinical practice. NGS technology is widely applicable in theranostics domain thus leading to growth in NGS sample preparation market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Semi-automated library preparation segment dominated the workflow segment in 2018 and is projected to remain on the top in terms of revenue generation in the coming years

Combination of automated and manual approaches for library preparation is attributed to the highest share of the segment

Market entities are engaged in strategic partnerships to develop library preparation protocols on semi-automated technologies

For instance, Illumina partnered with Hamilton Company for developing automated and semi-automated library preparation platform. The automation of preliminary steps aid in the reduction of sample handling time

Oncology was the largest and consumer genomics was the fastest-growing application segment from 2018 to 2025

Introduction of targeted gene panels for cancerous cells is expected to drive demand for efficient sample handling solutions in the coming years

Illumina is constantly working towards the development of next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions for cancer diagnostics.

The company has partnered with some of the leading biotechnology firms to develop companion diagnostics targeting cancer

For instance, Illumina partnered with Loxo Oncology in April 2018 to develop NGS-based pan-cancer companion diagnostic solutions for solid tumors

Similarly, continuous introduction of novel solutions for consumer genomics is driving growth in the NGS sample preparation market

Companies such as 23andMe, Color Genomics, Helix, and Counsyl are active players in the consumer genomics segment

C linical research segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years

Rising adoption of sequencing associated CLIA waived diagnostic tests among these end-users is anticipated to boost growth

Although U.S. accounted for the largest share on the current market scenario, potential opportunities offered by emerging nations is attributive to the fastest growth rate of Asia Pacific region

China and India are expected to witness substantial penetration in the coming years with respect to implementation of biotechnological advances

Agilent Technologies.; BGI; Biomatters Ltd.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Congenica Ltd; DNASTAR; Eurofins Scientific; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Foundation Medicine; Genomatix GmbH; Illumina; Macrogen; Myriad Genetics; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; Pacific Biosciences of California ; Partek Incorporated; Perkin Elmer; PierianDx; QIAGEN; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the prominent participants operating in this market

These companies are working towards the development of novel products and workflows that can help ease the bottlenecks associated with the integration of sequencing in clinical medicine

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Workflow (Automated Library Preparation), by Application, by End-Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/next-generation-sequencing-sample-preparation-market

In addition, an increase in sequencing capacity and speed has led to a rise in demand for high-throughput NGS sample handling solutions. Therefore, key players are focused on the development of automated platforms for sample preparation for next-generation sequencing.

For instance, the Bravo NGS manufactured by Agilent Technologies, Inc. efficiently automates library preparation for NGS implementation and reduces the overall time of the process. A laboratory technician can use Bravo NGS to prepare whole genome libraries for nearly 1,000 samples every week. The system also reduces variability by nearly 39% as compared to other manual methods.

Grand View Research has segmented the NGS sample preparation market on the basis of workflow, application, end use, and region:

NGS Sample Preparation Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

NGS Library Preparation Kits

Semi-automated Library Preparation



Automated Library Preparation



Clonal Amplification

NGS Sample Preparation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Oncology



Clinical Investigation



Reproductive Health



HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring



Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development



Agrigenomics & Forensics



Consumer Genomics

NGS Sample Preparation End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Academic Research



Clinical Research



Hospitals & Clinics



Pharma & Biotech Entities



Other Users

NGS Sample Preparation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South America

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

Cell Counting Market – Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases that require next-generation therapeutics is the high impact rendering driver. This upsurge has resulted in extensive research activities that require advanced cell counting instruments.

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases that require next-generation therapeutics is the high impact rendering driver. This upsurge has resulted in extensive research activities that require advanced cell counting instruments. Forensic Technology Market – A high upsurge in the number of violent crimes across the globe is a high impact growth rendering driver of the forensic technology market. Intentional homicide, murder, rape, and robbery are the primary reasons propelling the need for forensics, thereby fueling growth.

A high upsurge in the number of violent crimes across the globe is a high impact growth rendering driver of the forensic technology market. Intentional homicide, murder, rape, and robbery are the primary reasons propelling the need for forensics, thereby fueling growth. Bioburden Testing Market – Growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and food and beverage industries is expected to drive the growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.