NH Startup RentVue Awarded NHTA Innovation Summit 2020 People's Choice Award

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RentVue participated in the NH Tech Alliance Innovation Summit 2020 along with six other local startups on December 3rd. The CEO and COO of RentVue delivered a message outlining their innovative business model and vision for the future of property management. After all six startups had the opportunity to pitch their business, a poll was opened for the live-streamed event members to vote. RentVue was picked as the Summit 2020 People's Choice Award.

