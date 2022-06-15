NHL 2022 Stanley Cup Finals Betting Analysis: Lightning and Avalanche Championship Odds from MyBookie

MyBookie.ag Head Oddsmaker David Strauss Provides Series Odds and Expert Analysis for Tampa Bay vs. Colorado.

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is it! The final two teams remaining in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck drops Wednesday evening when the Colorado Avalanche play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The question now is who will come out victorious. Will it be the preseason betting favorite Colorado Avalanche? Or instead, the 2-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning?

Tampa Bay is attempting to become the first three-peat Cup champion since the New York Islanders won their third of four straight in 1982.

Both teams have had a few days to rest up and get ready for the challenge ahead, but what type of final are we going to see. Will it be more of a defensive struggle, or will the high-octane offenses turn this series into a shootout?

MyBookie Head Oddsmaker David Strauss shares his expert insight and analysis - plus his pick on which team will take home hockey's ultimate prize.

The Stanley Cup Finals Series is the pinnacle of hockey betting, and the 2–2–1–1–1 format provides an abundance of value opportunities.

The Avalanche were one of the best teams during the regular season. They had a high-scoring offense, backed by a very good defense. Throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs, their stars have played like stars. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are both in the running for the Conn Smythe.

They're coming off Western Conference Final sweep of Edmonton in 4 games - outscoring the Oilers 22-13 in the process.

Their depth has played a huge role in their success throughout the postseason. They have been playing with their backup goaltender for much of the playoffs. When the stars haven't played well, the second and third lines have come through.

In fact, calling the Avalanche "deep" is an understatement. Throughout the playoffs, they've become more resilient with each passing game. This team has shown that it can adapt to most situations - and with the way they've been playing, they're going to be difficult to stop.

On the flipside, we all know that the Lightning are on a quest to win their third straight Stanley Cup. This team has a ton of star power with plenty of playoff experience. If they get hot, look out - because this team is capable of scoring goals in bunches. We saw that in the recent series against the New York Rangers, with Tampa winning 4 consecutive games - outscoring the Rangers 12-5.

We also can't forget to mention Lightening goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. He has been a huge part of their last two Stanley Cups. Although he hasn't been as dominant in these playoffs as he was in the last two, he still can dominate a series. He shut down the league's top offense, the Florida Panthers, in their second-round series. Proving that he can stop anyone on any night.

He's still considered the best goalie in the world. The series defining question will be - how you can beat him? And do it four times, no less. Vasilevskiy's clutch play is legendary. He's the reason the Lightning have a chance at a Stanley Cup three-peat against the best offensive team in the playoffs.

NHL – Stanley Cup Series Winner Odds

Colorado Avalanche -190

Tampa Bay Lightning +154

Final Prediction from Head Oddsmaker David Strauss: This is one of the toughest picks I can remember. It pains me to bet against the champs - but somehow, this feels like the Avalanche's year. To me – their depth and quickness will ultimately wear down Tampa Bay. But I do expect this to be one of the most competitive Stanley Cup Finals we've ever seen. Right now, there's value in betting for a 6 or 7 game series.

WHEN WILL SERIES FINISH?

6 Games +210

7 Games +210

5 Games +260

4 Games +550

EXACT SERIES RESULT

Colorado Avalanche 4-1 +400

Colorado Avalanche 4-2 +400

Colorado Avalanche 4-3 +400

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 +600

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 +650

Colorado Avalanche 4-0 +800

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 +1000

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 +2000

For full Stanley Cup Finals Odds visit https://www.mybookie.ag/sportsbook/nhl/

About MyBookie:

Online gaming pioneers created MyBookie in 2014, vowing to improve services where so many other brands failed. MyBookie's top priorities have always been the easiest deposits, the fastest payouts and the absolute best customer service. The company prides itself on providing an always-expanding selection of sports odds for players at all levels. MyBookie has passed all compliance and are legally authorized to conduct gaming operations for all games of chance and wagering.

Media Contacts:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE MyBookie