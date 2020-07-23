NHL's 32nd Franchise named Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NHL's 32nd franchise today revealed it will be called Seattle Kraken. The long-awaited name, logo and colors were revealed by CEO Tod Leiweke in the bowl of Climate Pledge Arena, where the Kraken will play beginning with the 2021-22 season.

The team, led by majority owner David Bonderman, spent 18 months engaged in extensive research and considered over 215,000 fan votes and 1,200 names. Working with fans, brand agencies, local artists, naming experts, historians, and the league office, the Kraken emerged as the clear choice.

"We know that the past few months have posed an unprecedented change in all our lives with many interesting moments," said David Bonderman. "Through it all, we have been on a long journey to name our team and design the logo with input from our fans, our leadership team and partners. We already have strong ties to hockey with Ron Francis, our general manager, Tod Leiweke, our CEO, and the backgrounds of many of our senior team and ownership group. We have listened to our community and our fans to create a brand that is the image of who we want to be as an organization."

"The Seattle franchise has worked diligently to pick a team name, colors and logo that honor its deep roots in our game," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Seattle has a long and devoted hockey history that includes the distinction of becoming the first American city to serve as home for a Stanley Cup-winning team, the 1917 Seattle Metropolitans. The jersey design is terrific, and I can't wait to see NHL Players wear the unique and distinctive 'S' on their chests on Opening Night; it will have special meaning for Seattle hockey fans. I'm thrilled to welcome the Seattle Kraken into the National Hockey League."

The Name

The Kraken is a mysterious beast, the largest ever imagined by mankind, and impossible to tame. This legendary sea creature has natural ties to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest through the region's deep maritime history. This name embodies a connection to the sea, and a curiosity with what lurks beneath.

"The Kraken is a name born of the fans. It was suggested and championed by the fans," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. "We embarked on one of the most thorough naming processes in sports to make sure we got it right, to find the name that rings true. We wanted the name to connect to the powerful pull of nature here in the Pacific Northwest and resonate with the fervor for hockey in our city and region. And I promise we are going to deliver the most compelling, entertaining and unifying game experience for every fan who enters Climate Pledge Arena."

"When I first arrived in Seattle, Kraken was the number one name that fans mentioned to me time and time again," said Ron Francis, the team's general manager. "We believe the strength and aggression of the Kraken mirrors the sport of hockey and the tenacity our players will show every time they take to the ice. Our players will no doubt feel a sense of pride and confidence when they pull on the sweater."

Logo

The team's new logo, designed in partnership with adidas, draws inspiration from Seattle's first professional hockey team—the Metropolitans—the first American club to win the Stanley Cup in 1917 with an iconic "S" emblazoned on the jersey. The signature "S" includes an ode to the eye and tentacles of the mighty Kraken. The beveling within the logo design honors the maritime history of the region.

"Adidas and our agency Perch Partners worked creatively and tirelessly to lead the naming and design process," said Leiweke. "They understand Pacific Northwest fans, listened to every audience and joined with us to create a phenomenal brand."

"To be a part of such a significant and rare effort, celebrating the Pacific Northwest and hockey with authentic and thoughtful design was a privilege for adidas," said Nic Corbett, director of hockey at adidas. "Adidas will share a great sense of pride when the Seattle Kraken skate onto the ice for the first time."

Release the Kraken

The Seattle Kraken will donate 100% of net sale proceeds through August 21 from a bespoke line of merchandise to local nonprofits YouthCare, Community Passageways, and the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle, to help end youth homelessness and create positive pathways and opportunities for BIPOC youth in our region. Fans can visit www.releasethekrakenstore.com to purchase 'Release the Kraken' merchandise.

"The Seattle Kraken and our affiliated foundation envision a more equitable society where everyone can realize a brighter future," said Mari Horita, vice president of philanthropy for the Seattle Kraken. "We are focused on supporting our community's most vulnerable youth."

A press kit including visual assets is available here. The team is streaming live to fans throughout the day at www.nhl.com/kraken with guests including adidas, Ron Francis, and Kim Davis.

Fans can engage with the team via the website at www.nhl.com/kraken and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn (@SeattleKraken), Twitter (@NHLSeattle_), TikTok (@Kraken), and can join in the conversation using the #SeaKraken hashtag.

About Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play its inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

Media Contact

Chris Guizlo or Aaron Blank

Fearey for Seattle Kraken

[email protected], (206) 422-2394 or (206) 200-0103

SOURCE Seattle Kraken

Related Links

http://www.releasethekrakenstore.com

