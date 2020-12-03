Niagara Bottling, LLC Partners with ENGIE North America to Make Clear Statement on Sustainability

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Bottling LLC today announced a retail renewable energy agreement with ENGIE Resources from ENGIE North America's Prairie Hill and Live Oak wind projects in Texas. The contract goes through 2031. Niagara Bottling will purchase 100% of its electricity, approximately 167,000 MWh annually, from the Prairie Hill and Live Oak wind projects for its Texas bottling operations. Niagara locations across Texas produce tea, bottled water and vitamin-enhanced water beverages.

The renewable energy in this agreement represents environmental benefits equal to either the removal of more than 24,000 passenger motor vehicles each year from highways over the span of the contract, or the elimination of 123 million pounds of coal burned each year.

Niagara will also achieve budget certainty throughout the term of this agreement with a fixed price structure in a simple retail contract with flexible terms.

"As a family owned company, our priority is the health of our team members, our communities and our environment," said Andrew Peykoff II, President and CEO of Niagara Bottling. "We are committed to responsible resource usage and integrating sustainability into every aspect of our business. ENGIE plays an important role to help us continuously innovate and reduce our carbon footprint."

"Niagara Bottling is a true success story, built on values we share including integrity and efficiency," said Sayun Sukduang, Chief Supply Officer for ENGIE North America. "We're proud to provide a solution that meets all of Niagara's energy, environmental and economic criteria."

ENGIE North America is the developer, owner, and operator of the Prairie Hill and Live Oak wind projects. Prairie Hill is a 300 MW project that is located in Limestone and McLennan counites in Texas. Live Oak (which is owned in partnership with an affiliate of John Laing Group plc) is a 200 MW project that is located near San Angelo, Texas. Both projects contribute to ENGIE's rapid expansion in renewables, with an ambition to build approximately 9,000 MW of new renewable energy projects from 2019-2021 globally. ENGIE is building 2 GW of new renewable energy projects in North America this year and has an additional 10,000 MW of wind and solar projects in its broader development pipeline in the U.S. and Canada.

About Niagara Bottling, LLC

Niagara Bottling, LLC has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA, Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading manufacturer in the U.S., Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores through the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored waters, teas and sports drinks.

For more information, visit www.niagarawater.com.

About ENGIE North America

ENGIE North America Inc. offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help customers decarbonize, decentralize and digitalize their operations. These include comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense; clean power generation; energy storage; and retail energy supply that includes renewable, demand response, and on-bill financing options. Nearly 100% of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE S.A. relies on their key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to customers. With 170,000 employees, customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, www.engie-na.com and www.engie.com.

