Niagara Bottling Selects Temple for $90 Million Facility

TEMPLE, Texas, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC), the City of Temple, Bell County and Niagara Bottling, LLC (Niagara), the nation's largest family owned and operated beverage supplier, announced today a $90 million capital investment for a new bottling facility.

Niagara will build on a 50-acre site in the Temple Industrial Park creating 70 new jobs. Pending final negotiations and due diligence, Niagara will start construction on the 450,000-square-foot facility in March 2019 and will begin operations in the fourth quarter of this year. The project construction will be divided into two phases: the first phase to be $70 million capital investment and 49 jobs and the second phase to be $20 million capital investment and 21 jobs.

"Niagara Bottling is committed to supporting our local community, our team members and our environment. We are very excited to establish one of our newest beverage manufacturing facilities in Temple, Texas. We chose Temple as our new home for a number of reasons including what we felt was a highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure and workforce. We are very excited to add 70 new team members in Temple and look forward to maintaining leadership in the areas of innovation, supply chain efficiencies, and overall environmental stewardship," said Brian Hess, Executive Vice President of Niagara Bottling.

"We are proud to support Niagara as they build in Temple to meet the rising demands of the state and look forward to a long relationship supporting the growth and prosperity of their new bottling facility," said Adrian Cannady, President & CEO of Temple EDC.

The company values a deep commitment to sustainability, efficient water usage and water conservation. Niagara does not use BPA in any of its products and all Niagara bottles and caps are 100% recyclable. It is also the first bottled water company in North America to earn TRUE Zero Waste certification.

Niagara supports numerous organizations dedicated to sustainability, including Keep America Beautiful, The Recycling Partnership, the U.S. Green Building Council, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay Program and more. Niagara sponsors Water.org, providing water in developing countries.

For more information about Niagara, visit www.niagarawater.com. For more information about Temple EDC, visit www.choosetemple.com.

