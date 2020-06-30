Niagara Networks and Flowmon Solve VPN Performance, Capacity and Security Challenges for Companies Now with Mainly Remote Workforces through Full Encrypted Traffic Visibility

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, today announced that the Flowmon solution is integrated with and optimized for its Open Visibility Platform where it is hosted and receives optimized traffic. Installations are easy and typically done in 30 minutes or less. As traffic patterns changed and many companies have shifted to a remote work-at-home employee base, monitoring and managing Virtual Private Network (VPN) and other encrypted traffic from remote workers is essential. The use of VPNs has sharply climbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shift to working at home. The research firm Top10VPN reported that VPN demand increased by 44% in the second half of March 2020.

The increase in VPN usage creates performance, capacity and security challenges for organizations. VPNs and encrypted links connect remote employees to vital data, applications and other resources and enable employees to work productively and collaboratively despite being distanced from the workplace. At the same time, VPNs extend traditional network boundaries to wherever remote employees are located and open organizations to new sources of threats. Companies have less control and more exposure in most remote environments, and even ransomware has targeted VPN connections and a new path into corporate networks. Companies also need to monitor and manage the performance of VPN connections as well as the overall impact they make on corporate networks.

The combination of the Flowmon solution and the Open Visibility Platform serves the needs of NetOps and SecOps team simultaneously and brings them together, solving both network performance and capacity issues and security concerns. The combined solution enables NetOps and SecOps to work together more efficiently and effectively. Now there is a single pane of glass understanding of VPNs and the unified solution helps to save cost on tools with overlapping functionality.

"VPNs are vital lifelines for business continuity during the massive disruptions of the COVID-19 age but they are also new conduits for potential cyber attackers, and VPNs are both subject to and the cause of network performance issues," said Yigal Amram, vice president of sales and business development, Niagara Networks. "We are pleased to work with Flowmon to deliver a combined solution for managing both the security and performance of VPNs and other encrypted links."

"With so much of traffic now encrypted and such an increase in the use of remote VPNs, having visibility and management over what was previously invisible is now a necessity for most organizations. Flowmon provides a complete and essential solution for monitoring and managing VPN and encrypted traffic," said Joseph Krenson, Sales Director Americas, Flowmon Networks.

With the Flowmon solution on the Open Visibility Platform organizations can:

Detect malicious or anomalous behavior indicative of a cyberattack or insider abuse

Obtain deep visibility into network information to isolate performance issues in networks, VPNs or applications, including detailed reporting of round-trip latency

Detect VPN traffic hogs and top sources for bandwidth or contention

Conduct video streaming and video conferencing analytics to determine quality and demand and identify active sessions with their usage demands

Analyze VPN traffic as compared to uplinks to identify slow performance or performance issues

Provide detailed attack analysis that can be visible as part of VPN events catalog

Flowmon is an Open Visibility Technology Partner of Niagara Networks.

For more information on the joint solution

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley-based company and pioneer of the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara advanced packet brokers, bypass switches, network TAPs enables organizations to establish a deployment hub, solving the traditional problems of deployments while upholding network performance and reliability and maintaining security. Niagara also offers openness and flexibility to accommodate any solution, even proprietary and home-grown ones. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments. Our intelligent visibility cross-connect solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) in top carriers and enterprises with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks

Open Visibility Platform is a trademark of Niagara Networks

About Flowmon Networks

In a world where technology exists for the benefit of people, secure and healthy digital environments are essential. That's why Flowmon develops an actionable network intelligence solution that enables businesses to ensure their services are running well and securely, and their workforce is productive. www.flowmon.com

SOURCE Niagara Networks Inc