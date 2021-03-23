Niagara Networks Launches Mobile Visibility Powered by Subscriber-Aware Intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, today announced that it is bringing Mobile Visibility with deep subscriber awareness to mobile networks integrated in their network packet broker offerings. Mobile operators grappling with huge amounts of growing subscriber data traffic can establish and maintain quality of user experience and security by implementing Niagara Networks subscriber-aware intelligence.

Rohde and Schwarz is a global supplier of solutions for mobile operators in 3G, 4G and 5G. Through the technical partnership with ipoque, a Rohde and Schwarz company, a leading provider of advanced OEM deep packet inspection software, the Niagara Networks platform performs control plane analysis to associate and correlate subscriber-aware user plane traffic.

The mobile network is a highly complex environment in terms of interfaces, subscriber's data and traffic throughput. The challenge of being fully and truly subscriber-aware is the ability to follow the subscriber's data plane as the control and data plane identifiers are changing. "By partnering with Rohde & Schwarz we are able to ensure that our solution will handle the complex call flow scenarios correctly, accurately and in a timely manner," said Yoram Ehrlich, vice president of products, Niagara Networks. "With the Niagara Networks solution, mobile operators' tools will get subscriber-aware traffic not 50% of the time or 80% of the time, but 100% of the time – always".

The prerequisite for mobile network traffic analysis for security and performance, is visibility to subscriber-aware traffic flows. Without this visibility to coherent subscriber-aware traffic flows, the analysis results and outputs from the security, performance and monitoring tools will be incorrect. Moreover, as mobile operators are faced with exponential subscriber traffic growth, the ability to intelligently load balance traffic loads between tools or to target traffic using flexible criteria to different tools becomes all the more paramount.

"We are pleased to work with Niagara Networks on their Mobile Visibility offering, harnessing our mobile network expertise in a way that enables operators reduce costs and enhance their ability to address their growth challenges," said Stephan Klokow, VP Engineering at ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company.

Mobile networks require a growing number of tools for monitoring, application or network performance, IDS/IPS, VoIP analyzers, data recorders, DLP, compliance monitors, and more. All these tools require actual packet data to perform their analysis. Supplying them is a considerable challenge, particularly in real time and without degrading performance or availability. Often these tools are starved for a consistent flow of data. In addition, escalating bandwidth demands, a lack of tool access points, limited network visibility, network bandwidth exceeding support from existing tools and have added to the monitoring costs and challenges to visibility.

With Niagara Networks Mobile Visibility solution, mobile operators and service providers can transform the management and monitoring of their networks to keep ahead of continually growing amounts of traffic, new real-time services, and complex subscriber behaviors. Niagara Networks provides the ability to add new or additional analytic, performance management and security tools addressing the challenges in integrating, scaling or aggregating disparate traffic required to achieve a holistic view of a subscriber's daily services and device usage.

Niagara Network's Open Visibility Platform serves as an open deployment hub to virtually host multiple security and networking solutions directly on the Network Packet Broker appliance, including enabling network intelligence applications such as mobile visibility, application filtering, conditional and selective TLS decryption, data masking and any other advanced packet data inspection and manipulation.

Click for more information https://www.niagaranetworks.com/solutions/mobile

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments.

Our solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks.

For more information: www.niagaranetworks.com

About ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company

ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company, is a global leader in deep packet inspection and network analytics software for the communications industry. ipoque leverages their deep domain expertise to create software solutions that empower networking solutions providers to transform raw data into intelligence. Find out more: www.ipoque.com

SOURCE Niagara Networks Inc

Related Links

niagaranetworks.com

