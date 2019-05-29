NICB: 2018 Watercraft Thefts Still Sinking

DES PLAINES, Ill., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau's (NICB) 2018 watercraft theft report shows an eight percent decrease from 2017. A total of 4,499 watercraft were reported stolen between January 1 and December 31, 2018. The report is based on theft data contained in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database for all 50 states.

The top five states for thefts in descending order were:



State Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Florida 1,114 35% 2 California 483 58% 3 Texas 378 33% 4 Louisiana 146 38% 5 North Carolina 143 34%

Hawaii, where boats are as numerous as tourists, reported no thefts in 2018.

The top five cities for thefts in descending order were:



City Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Miami 203 33% 2 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 68 25% 3 Tampa, Fla. 64 28% 4 Sacramento, Calif. 55 75% 5 Portland, Ore. 34 65%

The top five types of watercraft stolen in descending order were:



Watercraft Type* Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Personal Watercraft 1,139 29% 2 Runabout 529 47% 3 Utility 279 41% 4 Cruiser 171 49% 5 Sailboat 33 64%

The top five manufacturers for watercraft thefts in descending order were:



Manufacturer Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Yamaha Motor Corp., USA 564 25% 2 Bombardier Corp.** 336 33% 3 Kawasaki Motors Mfg. 106 31% 4 Perception Kayaks Inc. 60 25% 5 Tracker Marine LP 51 35%

Most thefts in 2018 occurred during the months of July (551), June (500) and August (500). March logged the fewest thefts with 238.

Boat owners are reminded to practice safe and smart boating. That includes personal safety while on the water, as well as theft prevention.

NICB recommends the following tips to protect your watercraft from theft:

When you " dock it, lock it" and secure it to the dock with a steel cable

and secure it to the dock with a steel cable Remove expensive equipment when not in use

Chain and lock detachable motors to the boat

Do not leave title or registration papers in the craft

Disable the craft by shutting fuel lines or removing batteries

Use a trailer hitch lock after parking a boat on its trailer

Install a kill switch in the ignition system

Ensure your marine insurance policy includes your equipment, boat and trailer

Take photos of the boat and mark it with a Hull Identification Number (HIN)

* Described below are the 13 watercraft types as found in the NCIC code manual, one of which is "Jet Ski"—NCIC's universal name for all personal watercraft without regard to manufacturer. Jet Ski is also the registered trademark for Kawasaki Motor Corporation's line of personal watercraft.

Airboat: not defined

Commercial: ferry, oyster boat, motor barge, towboat, tug, clam dredge, coaster, riverboat, smack boat, etc.

Cruiser: a boat with an inboard motor that is at least 25 feet long, but no longer than 50 feet

Houseboat: not defined

Hovercraft: not defined

Hydrofoil: not defined

Hydroplane: not defined

Jet-Ski (PWC): aqua bike

Runabout: launch, motorboat, outrider, speedboat, etc.

Sailboat: cat, catamaran, cutter, bark, ketch, lateen, lugger, pinnace, schooner, sloop, yawl, etc.

Utility: fisherman, sedan, etc.

Yacht: a boat with an inboard motor that is more than 50 feet long and is used mainly for pleasure or recreation

All other: canoe, dinghy, dory, johnboat, kayak, lifeboat, paddleboat, rowboat, skull, skiff, etc.

**In 2003, Bombardier Corp. sold off its recreational products division. The Sea-Doo personal watercraft is now produced by Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc. Thus, the 336 thefts would include pre-2003 models.

Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800-TEL-NICB (800-835-6422), texting keyword "fraud" to TIP411 (847411) or submitting a form on our website. Or, download the NICB Fraud Tips app on your iPhone or Android device.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public awareness. The NICB is supported by more than 1,100 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $496 billion in insurance premiums in 2018, or more than 81 percent of the nation's property/casualty insurance. That includes more than 92 percent ($254 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

