NICB: 2019 Watercraft Theft Report
Thefts down six percent from 2018
Jun 03, 2020, 06:00 ET
DES PLAINES, Ill., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau today released its 2019 watercraft theft report. The report, based on theft data contained in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, revealed that there was a total of 4,240 thefts in 2019—a decrease of 6% from 2018.
The top five states for thefts in descending order were:
|
State
|
Thefts
|
Recovery Rate
|
1
|
Florida
|
942
|
40%
|
2
|
California
|
475
|
56%
|
3
|
Texas
|
332
|
38%
|
4
|
North Carolina
|
193
|
37%
|
5
|
South Carolina
|
147
|
42%
No thefts were reported from Hawaii in 2019.
The top five cities for thefts in descending order were:
|
City
|
Thefts
|
Recovery Rate
|
1
|
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|
43
|
35%
|
2
|
Sacramento, Calif.
|
39
|
49%
|
3
|
Tampa, Fla.
|
35
|
51%
|
4
|
San Diego, Calif.
|
34
|
65%
|
5
|
Miami, Fla.
|
33
|
39%
The top five types of watercraft stolen in descending order were:
|
Watercraft Type*
|
Thefts
|
Recovery Rate
|
1
|
Personal Watercraft
|
1,049
|
33%
|
2
|
Runabout
|
466
|
48%
|
3
|
Utility
|
261
|
44%
|
4
|
Cruiser
|
193
|
52%
|
5
|
Sailboat
|
45
|
62%
The top five manufacturers for watercraft thefts in descending order were:
|
Manufacturer
|
Thefts
|
Recovery Rate
|
1
|
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
|
467
|
33%
|
2
|
Sea-Doo
|
225
|
32%
|
3
|
Bombardier Corp.**
|
155
|
32%
|
4
|
Kawasaki Motors Mfg.
|
100
|
37%
|
5
|
Tracker Marine LP
|
72
|
42%
Most thefts in 2019 occurred during the months of July (543), June (517) and May (483). December logged the fewest thefts with 205.
With the boating season upon us, boat owners are reminded to practice safe and smart boating. That includes personal safety while on the water, as well as theft prevention.
NICB recommends the following tips to protect your watercraft from theft:
- When you "dock it, lock it" and secure it to the dock with a steel cable
- Remove expensive equipment when not in use
- Chain and lock detachable motors to the boat
- Do not leave title or registration papers in the craft
- Disable the craft by shutting fuel lines or removing batteries
- Use a trailer hitch lock after parking a boat on its trailer
- Install a kill switch in the ignition system
- Ensure your marine insurance policy includes your equipment, boat and trailer
- Take photos of the boat and mark it with a Hull Identification Number (HIN)
* Described below are the 13 watercraft types as found in the NCIC code manual, one of which is "Jet Ski"—NCIC's universal name for all personal watercraft without regard to manufacturer. Jet Ski is also the registered trademark for Kawasaki Motor Corporation's line of personal watercraft.
Airboat: not defined
Commercial: ferry, oyster boat, motor barge, towboat, tug, clam dredge, coaster, riverboat, smack boat, etc.
Cruiser: a boat with an inboard motor that is at least 25 feet long, but no longer than 50 feet
Houseboat: not defined
Hovercraft: not defined
Hydrofoil: not defined
Hydroplane: not defined
Jet-Ski (PWC): aqua bike
Runabout: launch, motorboat, outrider, speedboat, etc.
Sailboat: cat, catamaran, cutter, bark, ketch, lateen, lugger, pinnace, schooner, sloop, yawl, etc.
Utility: fisherman, sedan, etc.
Yacht: a boat with an inboard motor that is more than 50 feet long and is used mainly for pleasure or recreation
All other: canoe, dinghy, dory, johnboat, kayak, lifeboat, paddleboat, rowboat, skull, skiff, etc.
**In 2003, Bombardier Corp. sold off its recreational products division. The Sea-Doo personal watercraft is now produced by Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc. Thus, the 155 thefts would include pre-2003 models.
REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,400 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.
