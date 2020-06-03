NICB: 2019 Watercraft Theft Report

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau today released its 2019 watercraft theft report. The report, based on theft data contained in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, revealed that there was a total of 4,240 thefts in 2019—a decrease of 6% from 2018.

The top five states for thefts in descending order were:



State Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Florida 942 40% 2 California 475 56% 3 Texas 332 38% 4 North Carolina 193 37% 5 South Carolina 147 42%

No thefts were reported from Hawaii in 2019.

The top five cities for thefts in descending order were:



City Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 43 35% 2 Sacramento, Calif. 39 49% 3 Tampa, Fla. 35 51% 4 San Diego, Calif. 34 65% 5 Miami, Fla. 33 39%

The top five types of watercraft stolen in descending order were:



Watercraft Type* Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Personal Watercraft 1,049 33% 2 Runabout 466 48% 3 Utility 261 44% 4 Cruiser 193 52% 5 Sailboat 45 62%

The top five manufacturers for watercraft thefts in descending order were:



Manufacturer Thefts Recovery Rate 1 Yamaha Motor Corp., USA 467 33% 2 Sea-Doo 225 32% 3 Bombardier Corp.** 155 32% 4 Kawasaki Motors Mfg. 100 37% 5 Tracker Marine LP 72 42%

Most thefts in 2019 occurred during the months of July (543), June (517) and May (483). December logged the fewest thefts with 205.

With the boating season upon us, boat owners are reminded to practice safe and smart boating. That includes personal safety while on the water, as well as theft prevention.

NICB recommends the following tips to protect your watercraft from theft:

When you " dock it, lock it" and secure it to the dock with a steel cable

and secure it to the dock with a steel cable Remove expensive equipment when not in use

Chain and lock detachable motors to the boat

Do not leave title or registration papers in the craft

Disable the craft by shutting fuel lines or removing batteries

Use a trailer hitch lock after parking a boat on its trailer

Install a kill switch in the ignition system

Ensure your marine insurance policy includes your equipment, boat and trailer

Take photos of the boat and mark it with a Hull Identification Number (HIN)

* Described below are the 13 watercraft types as found in the NCIC code manual, one of which is "Jet Ski"—NCIC's universal name for all personal watercraft without regard to manufacturer. Jet Ski is also the registered trademark for Kawasaki Motor Corporation's line of personal watercraft.

Airboat: not defined

Commercial: ferry, oyster boat, motor barge, towboat, tug, clam dredge, coaster, riverboat, smack boat, etc.

Cruiser: a boat with an inboard motor that is at least 25 feet long, but no longer than 50 feet

Houseboat: not defined

Hovercraft: not defined

Hydrofoil: not defined

Hydroplane: not defined

Jet-Ski (PWC): aqua bike

Runabout: launch, motorboat, outrider, speedboat, etc.

Sailboat: cat, catamaran, cutter, bark, ketch, lateen, lugger, pinnace, schooner, sloop, yawl, etc.

Utility: fisherman, sedan, etc.

Yacht: a boat with an inboard motor that is more than 50 feet long and is used mainly for pleasure or recreation

All other: canoe, dinghy, dory, johnboat, kayak, lifeboat, paddleboat, rowboat, skull, skiff, etc.

**In 2003, Bombardier Corp. sold off its recreational products division. The Sea-Doo personal watercraft is now produced by Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc. Thus, the 155 thefts would include pre-2003 models.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,400 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

