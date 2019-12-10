NICB Disappointed with Florida Senate Banking and Insurance Committee for Not Addressing AOB Auto Glass Abuse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Haskins, vice president of government affairs for the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), issued the following statement in response to the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee failure to pass Senate Bill 312, which addresses Assignment of Benefits (AOB) abuses involving auto glass.

"Auto glass fraud continues to be a problem in Florida, and we are disappointed the committee didn't take a closer look at the issue in order to protect Floridians. Insurers, depending on the number of their auto policies, will process thousands of auto glass claims each year. While most claims are legitimate, the large volume of fraudulent claims, coupled with the legal costs related to these claims, drives up the insurance costs for all consumers.

"As we approach the 2020 legislative session, we hope lawmakers will revisit the issue in order to protect Florida consumers from these types of fraudsters."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,300 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $496 billion in insurance premiums in 2018, or more than 81 percent of the nation's property/casualty insurance. That includes more than 92 percent ($254 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

