NICB Earns Award As Top Insurance Workplace

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) was recently honored as a "Top Insurance Workplace" by IBA Magazine.

"This is a great honor and validates the hard work our employees do every day on behalf of our member companies," said David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB. "I have a front row seat and watch our teams respond to disasters, work with state and local legislators and educate the public with the goal of stopping insurance crime. Our employees have remained focused on their mission despite their work and home lives having been turned upside down by COVID-19. This is a tremendous team, and I am proud of their success and the impact they are making to our organization, our members and our industry."

To be considered for the award, each organization had to reach a minimum number of employee responses based on company size. Companies that achieved a minimum 80 percent or greater average satisfaction rating from employees were named a Top Insurance Workplace.

IBA surveyed thousands of insurance professionals across the country to discover the industry's best places to work. The ratings were based on several factors, including competitive salary and benefits; available technology and resources; safe work environment; an inclusive and welcoming culture; flexibility to adapt to employees' needs; and an atmosphere that promotes honesty and encourages growth.

NICB has nearly 400 employees in eight different regions in the United States. On average, NICB's workforce has been employed 10 years, indicating a high level of employee satisfaction.

With a heritage that goes back more than 100 years, NICB is the nation's premiere not-for-profit organization dedicated to fighting insurance fraud and crime. The NICB was established in 1992 with the merger of the National Auto Theft Bureau and the Insurance Crime Prevention Institute.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,400 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

