NICB Meets with Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King to Develop Proactive Solutions to Combat Insurance Crime and Protect Policyholders

"NICB has pledged its full support and intelligence capabilities to Commissioner King and his staff," said Glawe. "We appreciated the opportunity to further strengthen our relationship with the Commissioner and discuss ways to help protect policyholders and prevent an untold amount of loss."

"As both Insurance Commissioner and a former Chief of Police, protecting Georgia consumers by combating and prosecuting insurance fraud is a responsibility I take seriously," said Commissioner King. "I'm thankful to President and CEO Glawe and the NICB for the resources they provide our office to help us in this mission."

The two groups also discussed opportunities to collaborate on crime prevention campaigns designed to increase public awareness and prevent the citizens of Georgia from falling victim to scam artists who seek to exploit them in times of need.

"We appreciate the Commissioner's recent support for NICB's inaugural Contractor Fraud Awareness Week," said Glawe. "Insurance fraud schemes are complex and wide ranging, and combatting these criminals starts with good public awareness programs. NICB looks forward to partnering with the Commissioner on future initiatives."

"One of the most effective tools for fighting fraud is an informed consumer," said Commissioner King. "Raising awareness about the tactics used by fraudsters is an important part of this work and I, too, look forward to future partnerships with NICB to continue educating Georgians to better protect themselves from fraud."

