NICB Releases Annual Holiday Theft Report

DES PLAINES, Ill., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New data released today by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) shows a total of 22,770 vehicles were reported stolen on the 11 holidays in 2017 covered in this report. NICB theft data is pulled from the National Crime Information Center's (NCIC) stolen vehicle file.

New Year's Day tallied the most holiday thefts with 2,469. It was followed, in descending order, by President's Day (2,312), Halloween (2,297), Memorial Day (2,290) and Labor Day (2,180).

Download the complete report and an infographic.

1. New Year's Day (2,469)

2. Presidents' Day (2,312)

3. Halloween (2,297)

4. Memorial Day (2,290)

5. Labor Day (2,180)

6. Valentine's Day (2,169)

7. Independence Day (2,124)

8. New Year's Eve (1,962)

9. Christmas Eve (1,737)

10. Thanksgiving (1,682)

11. Christmas Day (1,548)

California was the number one state with the most holiday vehicle thefts in 2017 with 5,142. It was followed by, in descending order, Texas (1,988), Florida (1,396), Washington (819) and Georgia (812).

Halloween, the number one holiday for vehicle thefts in the last report, falls to number three in today's report. An improvement, but witches will certainly trade their brooms for nice cars if we leave them vulnerable. NICB reminds drivers to be vigilant and to secure their cars at all times when unattended.

Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800-TEL-NICB (800-835-6422), texting keyword "fraud" to TIP411 (847411) or submitting a form on our website. Or, download the NICB Fraud Tips app on your iPhone or Android device.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, training, legislative advocacy and public awareness. The NICB is supported by more than 1,100 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $461 billion in insurance premiums in 2017, or more than 81 percent of the nation's property/casualty insurance. That includes more than 95 percent ($218 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

