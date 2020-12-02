Nice-Pak Announces Plans to Construct New Facility in Mooresville

"Our new investment in Mooresville is an important milestone in our mission of helping the world stay healthy and well," said Robert Julius, Chairman and CEO of Nice-Pak. " We could not think of a better partner than the Mooresville community in our ongoing efforts to meet the increasing demand for wipes -- essential products in helping to protect against COVID-19."

"Nice-Pak manufactures products that are critical in our fight against COVID-19, and we couldn't be happier to support their Indiana expansion," said Governor Eric J. Holcomb." The company's commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility is admirable, and we're grateful they have chosen to grow their Mooresville campus and create 150 new career opportunities for Hoosiers."



The new complex will be located at the intersection of Merriman Road and Bethel Road, five miles from Nice-Pak's existing 147,000-square-foot facility, located at 1 Nice Pak Road. The current facility will remain open and part of Nice-Pak's overall manufacturing footprint. Construction of the new location is slated to begin in March 2021, with a target occupation date in May 2022.

"Nice-Pak has been a terrific Mooresville business partner for over 45 years," said Shane Williams, president of the Mooresville Town Council. "The economic impact of their new investment will be significant, and we are thrilled that the company has chosen to expand in our community."

"This agreement was made possible with the help of some terrific partners," said Matt Litchfield, Site Director of Nice-Pak's Indiana operations. "Special thanks to Andrew B. Morris, SIOR of CBRE, who has been instrumental in identifying and securing the location, and Steve Brunson with McGuire Sponsel, who served as an important conduit to the IEDC and local redevelopment commission."

A Commitment to Sustainability

The state-of-the-art facility will remain zero landfill as part of Nice-Pak's "war on waste" that includes more efficient energy and water use, and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Designed by ARCO Design/Build in Indianapolis, the facility will boast a sustainability profile with plans for natural and LED lighting, low-flow water fixtures, eco-friendly landscaping, high-efficiency HVAC systems, low VOC paints and floor coverings, and a white roof to reject heat gain. The building is planned to be constructed from local concrete and regionally-sourced, heavily-recycled content steel. The current Nice-Pak facility boasts world-class safety performance that underscores Nice-Pak's commitment to health and wellbeing at their production facilities.

Responding with Essential Products to Protect Against COVID-19

Nice-Pak continues to respond to the unprecedented need for wipes -- essential in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The company recently received EPA approval for claims that its disinfectant wipes demonstrate efficacy against the virus that causes COVID-19. The company also introduced a new graphics and branding strategy for their Nice 'N CLEAN® wipes, covering the baby, hand, flushable and surface categories. The program supports market-leading performance products with a comprehensive wellbeing and sustainability platform.

Nice-Pak and its sister company, PDI, employ approximately 2,850 associates in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany. The company is hiring for many positions at its current location in Mooresville. The company's compensation package and benefits are highly competitive, and interested applicants may apply at www.nicepak.com/careers.

About Nice-Pak



Headquartered in Orangeburg, NY, Nice-Pak is a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of pre-moistened wipes. In addition to Mooresville, Nice-Pak has manufacturing facilities in Jonesboro, AR; Flint, Wales; Wigan, United Kingdom; and Magdeburg, Germany. Since 1957, Nice-Pak and its family of companies, including its sister company PDI, have been the go-to choice for surface and skin hygiene in hospitals, restaurants, and homes around the world. The portfolio of Nice-Pak brands includes Nice 'N CLEAN®, GRIME BOSS® the Original Wet-Nap® as well as private-label brands.

Over the years, Nice-Pak has introduced numerous wet wipe innovations for the consumer, healthcare, foodservice and other commercial markets. These include many firsts, such as the Original Wet-Nap® for food service; the development of the first alcohol swab for hospitals in 1963; the first resealable baby wipes travel pack for on-the-go portability in 1986; the first disinfecting wipe in 1987; the antimicrobial alcohol gel hand wipe in 2003; the Eco-Pak for household disinfecting in 2010; and the first dispersible wipe made with 100% plant-based material in 2014. Visit Nicepak.com to learn more.

