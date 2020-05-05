Nice-Pak Disinfectant Products are Among the First to Test Effectiveness Against Virus Causing COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nice-Pak (www.nicepak.com), the pioneer and leading producer of wet wipes, including disinfecting wipes for consumer markets, announced it is among the first to test its products for efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The company is partnering with Microbac, a globally recognized contract testing laboratory, for this ground-breaking testing.

Nice-Pak's disinfectant products currently sold under the Nice 'N Clean® and Grime Boss® brands (EPA Reg. No. 9480-5), as well as many popular private labels, are on the EPA's List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 and have been essential products in high demand since the COVID-19 outbreak began. These products will undergo important testing to demonstrate effectiveness against the novel coronavirus.

"Nice-Pak, who developed and commercialized the first disinfecting surface wipes, has been at the forefront of innovation for decades and continues to advance our offerings – which includes testing of current and emerging pathogens – as the need for disinfecting and cleaning products continues to increase," said Jim Dalton, Vice President and Head of Research & Development, Nice-Pak. "Our partnership with Microbac will help us generate the necessary data for submission to the EPA to support claims against SARS-CoV-2, and ensure that our products offer effective solutions to keep people healthy."

This partnership comes in parallel with sister-company, PDI, who announced its products, used in healthcare, foodservice and other professional environments, are also being tested against the virus by Microbac.

Microbac is a premier contract testing laboratory that offers antimicrobial/antiviral testing for disinfectants, antiseptics, sanitizers and medical devices. It is one of the only testing laboratories in the United States with the required experience and capabilities to test the efficacy of disinfectants against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"Protecting the public and frontline healthcare workers against SARS-CoV-2 is an all-hands-on-deck issue," said Trevor Boyce, Microbac's Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to applying our scientific knowledge and experience as we work with global wet wipes producers like Nice-Pak to develop new tools in the fight against this pandemic."

"Nice-Pak employees have been working around the clock since the very beginning of the outbreak to ensure our customers can get the wet wipe products they need," said Robert Julius, Chief Executive Officer of Nice-Pak. "We are deeply thankful for and proud of all our dedicated employees – from the researchers in the labs to the people on the factory floor – who have worked tirelessly through this pandemic."

Nice-Pak has been the leading pioneer of wet wipes for nearly 60 years to help families live cleaner, healthier lives. Nice-Pak produces high demand essential cleaning products including Disinfecting Wipes, Hand Sanitizing Wipes, and Personal Hygiene Wipes. These cleaning and hygiene products play a critical role in helping to keep the public clean and healthy, which is even more crucial during this time.

About NICE-PAK

Headquartered in Orangeburg, NY, Nice-Pak is a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of pre-moistened wipes. Since 1957, Nice-Pak and its family of companies have been the go-to choice for surface and skin hygiene in hospitals, restaurants, and homes around the world. The portfolio of Nice-Pak brands includes Nice N Clean®, Grime Boss®, and Wet-Nap®.

Over the years, Nice-Pak has introduced numerous wet wipe innovations for the consumer, healthcare, foodservice and other commercial markets. These include many firsts, such as the original Wet-Nap® for food services, the development of the first alcohol swab for hospitals in 1963; the first resealable baby wipes travel pack for on-the-go portability in 1986; the disinfecting wipe in 1987; the antimicrobial alcohol gel hand wipe in 2003; the Eco-Pak for household disinfecting in 2010; and the first dispersible wipe made with 100% plant-based material in 2014. Visit nicepak.com to learn more.

About PDI

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional® and PDI Contract Manufacturing. Visit WeArePDI.com to learn more.

About Microbac Laboratories

Microbac Laboratories operates the largest network of privately held testing facilities in the United States, providing broad analytical offerings and testing insights across the environmental, food and life science markets. A family-run company with more than 50 years' experience honing its craft, Microbac is on a mission to improve the world around us, one test at a time.

