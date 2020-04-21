Niche Pharmaceuticals Recommends Use of Its Mag-Tab®SR to Help Offset Cardiac Issues

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a service, Niche Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is alerting the many hospitals and extended care facilities who are currently treating patients with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and zinc. Adding magnesium to hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and zinc treatment protocols may offset cardiac issues1,3. And we are additionally informing healthcare workers who are taking hydroxychloroquine and zinc as prophylaxis therapy.

Magnesium deficiency increases the risk of drug-induced cardiac arrhythmia, which is concerning as many people have hypomagnesemia. Both hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin can prolong the QT interval, leading to potentially life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias1. Zinc has been shown to lower magnesium absorption from the gut, thereby further reducing intracellular ionized magnesium4.

There has been a marked increase in prescriptions of sustained-release magnesium lactate in the last few weeks for patients as adjunctive therapy to attenuate the side effects of the combo drugs used in treatment protocols. Unfortunately, some patients are mistakenly prescribed magnesium oxide, which has poor bioavailability from the gut. A highly bioavailable product, such as Mag-Tab®SR, is preferable to magnesium oxide2.

The reasons for adding magnesium lactate to protocol regimens are that:

Mag-Tab®SR (www.magtabsr.com) has been shown to restore normal body magnesium levels and to attenuate prolongation of QTc intervals in sick hospitalized cardiac patients 3 .

. Zinc has been shown to interfere with the absorption of magnesium and thereby exacerbate hypomagnesemia4.

It would be a worldwide service to share this scientific data with physicians, pharmacists, and all healthcare workers who determine drug treatment protocols. Mag-Tab®SR is readily available nationally via any retail or online pharmacy. International shipments can easily be arranged by contacting Niche Pharmaceuticals, Inc. directly.

