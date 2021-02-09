Nick Gonzales Solidifies Role as Lead Officer of Metro Phoenix Bank's Outdoor Media Lending Program

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Phoenix Bank (OTCPink: MPHX)("Bank") announced Mr. Gonzales will be the lead officer and responsible for business development of its national outdoor media lending program. Mr. Gonzales' tenure with Metro Phoenix Bank (MPB) spans a decade and has provided him a well-rounded understanding of commercial and community banking. His experience as an underwriter in MPB's Outdoor Media Lending program provided firsthand knowledge of the industry's nuances and valuable insight into the needs of borrowers. Mr. Gonzales commented, "Aside from financial fundamentals, I learned that the most important quality of a community banker is to establish clear communication and trust by always delivering on expectations."

Nick Gonzales, Lead Officer for Metro Phoenix Bank's Outdoor Media Lending Program

Michael Morano, Chief Credit Officer of Metro Phoenix Bank, stated that "MPB has served the Outdoor Media community since 2009. As demand increased, we developed a dedicated Outdoor Media Lending program tailored to meet the needs of operators. Mr. Gonzales' hands-on approach with clients, coupled with his practical financial analysis skills, have been a key component in this program's success. MPB's national presence is now in 20 states, thanks to our talented staff who helped make this happen."

Prior to Mr. Gonzales specializing in outdoor media lending, he was responsible for analyzing, authoring, and presenting complex SBA, Commercial Real Estate, and C&I loan presentations for Board approval. He also held positions within the Bank's ACH and Loan Servicing departments. Prior to working at Metro Phoenix Bank, Mr. Gonzales graduated from Texas Tech University with a major in Business.

About the Company

Metro Phoenix Bank, Inc., established in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small- to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. MPB offers commercial clients a variety of services ranging from Commercial Real Estate Lending, Outdoor Media Lending, SBA financing solutions, and a robust treasury management platform that includes a Homeowners Association (HOA)/Property Management specialty program. The company is traded over-the-counter as MPHX. For additional information, visit: www.metrophoenixbank.com.

Contact:

Nick Gonzales

602-346-1800

[email protected]



SOURCE Metro Phoenix Bank

Related Links

http://www.metrophoenixbank.com

