Nick Johnston Joins Outset Global as a Managing Director

LONDON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outset Global (outsetglobal.com), one of the world's leading independent outsourced trading solutions firms, announced today that Nick Johnston has joined the firm as a Managing Director in their London office to further develop the firm's global offering and to help with its growth strategy. Nick brings with him a deep understanding of the challenges faced by asset managers in today's global equity markets and a broad network of relationships.

Outsourced trading has seen significant growth in recent years, and recent market turbulence has shone further light on the segment. As an increasing number of sophisticated asset managers seek out a solution to meet their needs, independent solutions firms like Outset Global have grown to meet that demand with experienced professionals. Someone of Nick's experience is further confirmation of the firm's commitment to helping their clients meet their goals.

Nick joins Outset Global after a number of leadership roles across the industry and with broad experience. Prior to joining Outset, Nick was Head of European Sales Trading at Virtu/ITG. Prior to his tenure there, Nick was Head of European Sales Trading at Barclays and held several senior roles in the world of equity execution before that.

Raymond McCabe, Partner, said, "Nick joins Outset Global during a time of industry growth and increasing client demand for our independent service. To hire someone of Nick's calibre is validation of our business model and the growth we are experiencing. We are confident Nick's experience and network will not only be accretive to the firm's strategy but also further enhance our clients' experience."

About Outset Global

Outset Global is one of the world's leading outsourced trading solutions firms. We provide bespoke trading services to hedge funds, asset managers, and family offices, equipping them with a cost-effective solution for their trading needs. With offices in New York, Hong Kong and London, we offer a true global 24/5 buyside trading experience for clients. Outset creates an efficient, accretive model that can simplify and streamline trading operations while at the same time increase market reach. Importantly, we are independent and broker-neutral, providing for the client "best execution" and meeting their needs without compromise. The result for our clients is a quality service married with cost efficiencies, one that reaches our network of 300+ global brokers, and offers true flexibility in execution and commission management in the ever-changing execution landscape.

